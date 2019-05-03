Venture Global LNG Announces Regulatory Milestone for Plaquemines LNG and 20 MTPA Delta LNG Export Project

ARLINGTON, Va., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the company's 20 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Plaquemines LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. On August 31, 2018, FERC notified Venture Global LNG that it plans to issue a Final Order for the Plaquemines LNG facility and the associated Gator Express Pipeline no later than August 1, 2019. The project remains on track for a Final Investment Decision and commencement of construction in late 2019 with full commercial operations expected in 2023.

Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel jointly stated, "We thank FERC for their timely issuance of the final EIS, which is an important regulatory milestone for our Plaquemines project. Plaquemines LNG has a binding 20-year offtake agreement with our partner PGNiG for 1 MTPA, and we are looking forward to announcing additional commercial milestones in the near-term."

Venture Global is also pleased to announce that FERC has accepted the company's pre-filing request for its 20 MTPA Delta LNG project, on the Mississippi River south of New Orleans, and associated Delta Express pipeline.

"Delta LNG will allow us to accommodate additional customer demand beyond Plaquemines while replicating the industry-changing, low-cost approach taken by our Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines projects. We are excited to be under construction and in development on a total of 50 MPTA of liquefaction capacity, to bring North American natural gas to the world."

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global LNG's liquefaction process system employs a highly efficient and reliable suite of products supplied by BHGE. Venture Global LNG has begun construction of the 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico and is developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility 30 miles south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River, and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, also on the Mississippi River south of New Orleans. Venture Global has raised $855 million of capital to-date to support the development of its projects. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

SOURCE Venture Global LNG, Inc.

Related Links

http://venturegloballng.com

