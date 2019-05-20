Venture X® Breaks Ground for New Location in Pleasanton, CA

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture X — the premium membership-based workspace and community for entrepreneurs and businesses — continues its significant growth with the groundbreaking of a new 13,224-square-foot location at 4125 Hopyard Road suite 225.

Franchisee, Larry Cabling, of The MOS Group, signed the lease with Britannia Property Owner, LLC in March 2019. Cabling is fully galvanized to grow this new location into a coveted destination for a variety of progressively minded members.

"We're seeing a continuing movement away from the traditional office environment," said Cabling. "This evolution is an important part the workforce future, and we're committed to being on the innovative front of coworking spaces that facilitate collaboration and creativity."

Venture X has been expanding rapidly in response to corporations and entrepreneurs in search of modern, flexible workplace solutions. Its welcoming boutique hotel-style services and modern offices appeal to a broad cross-section of businesses and entrepreneurs and provides design-forward workspaces that people love coming to work to every day. This creative workspace solution has caught the attention of entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the nation and around the world.

"We've been carving our own path for creative office space solutions, and we're always looking forward to opening new locations in more cities," said Venture X President Jason Anderson. "We targeted the Britannia Business Center because of its prime location, and we're certain it will provide a dynamic area to both work in and entertain."

Venture X, which is a brand of United Franchise Group, is inspired by boutique hospitality brands where relationships, consistent quality, and value-added offerings are the cornerstone of the membership experience. Venture X attracts a diverse membership of entrepreneurs, creative professionals, freelancers, remote workers, startups, non-profits, small businesses, and large teams from Fortune 500 companies.

Cabling believes that the Venture X "best-in-class" working environment meets the ever-changing demands of corporate clients and professionals in a competitive marketplace.

"We're excited to join Pleasanton's entrepreneurial community with a place where members can connect with each other and also meet outside clients, while at the time boosting inspiration on a daily basis and improving their businesses," added Cabling.

Additional details on workspace options and services are available at venturex.com/plans.

About Venture X

Venture X is a membership-based, shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. They are designing beautiful spaces and developing an environment and community that people love coming to work to every day. Venture X is a member of United Franchise Group, a group of affiliated companies and brands, and has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best co-working spaces in the United States. The brand anticipates having 100 locations sold by the end of 2019. For more information about locations, visit venturex.com, and for information about franchise opportunities, visit venturexfranchise.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Network Lead Exchange, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With more than three decades in the franchising industry, and 1,600 franchisees in 80 countries throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Media Contact: Victoria Segovia

305.631.2283

victoria@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Venture X

Related Links

https://venturex.com

