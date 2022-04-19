VentureIsrael Appoints Olga Fler as Chief Impact Officer

Olga is also a Trustee of the 'Our Family' Jewish Orphanage and a Board Member of Culikid, a nonprofit in New York City as well as a recipient of the CERprize and an entrepreneurial award from the DLD Conference.

"We look at each new deal from several angles - finance, technology and, of course, impact. Each of the 15 startups in our portfolio has a clear measurable impact on our society, our economy, and our planet. We are confident that Olga will significantly strengthen our impact arm with her years of experience and track record, and we are happy to welcome her to our team," says Roman Gold, Managing General Partner of VentureIsrael.

"When I looked at VentureIsrael's startups portfolio, I understood that this fund is not only focused on making high returns but also on impact and on investing in projects that make the world a better place. I try to focus on startups that have the potential to have a transformational effect on our society in the future, something in which we are strongly aligned with VentureIsrael" says Olga Fler, Chief Impact Officer at VentureIsrael.

About VentureIsrael

VentureIsrael is an Israeli early-stage deep tech fund. The firm is market and domain agnostic with an investment focus based on three elements: technology, time to market, and people. VentureIsrael focuses on startups from the Seed stage to Series A, with technology solutions capable of scale rapidly to meet 'on and high' demand. It is dedicated to the 'unique' technological excellence of the startup and is not afraid of an unconventional approach.

