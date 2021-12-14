VentureIsrael Invests in Israeli Startup flexiWAN, the World's First Open Source SD-WAN & SASE Platform

flexiWAN has developed an open and modular software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) architecture that allows for third-party logic to be integrated into the core of the system. flexiWAN enables enterprises and service providers to adapt their SD-WAN solutions without being limited by cost, vendor lock, or specific routing capabilities offered by proprietary SD-WAN vendors. This helps to unchain SD-WAN & SASE software from monolithic, vendor locked solutions.

With more than 2,700 customer accounts on its SaaS management system, Telefonica and other large and medium service providers among them, the company is well positioned to increase its footprint in this market.

"By being first to offer a true SaaS business model in SD-WAN & SASE, flexiWAN dramatically lowers barriers to entry for companies to adopt and offer services based on the flexiWAN SD-WAN open source," says Alexander Zarankin, Managing General Partner of VentureIsrael.

"We appreciate the support of VentureIsrael and other existing and new investors," says Amir Zmora, CEO & Co-Founder of flexiWAN. "We look forward to working with the VentureIsrael team for the success of flexiWAN."

About the Company

flexiWAN is on a mission to disrupt and democratize the SD-WAN & SASE markets. With its "3 World Firsts": First open source SD-WAN & SASE; First SD-WAN & SASE applications store; First SD-WAN & SASE SaaS business model, flexiWAN offers a different and open approach to networking.

About VentureIsrael

VentureIsrael is an Israeli early-stage deep tech fund. The firm is market and domain agnostic with an investment focus based on three elements: technology, time to market, and people. VentureIsrael focuses on startups from the Seed stage to Series A, with technology solutions capable of scale rapidly to meet 'on and high' demand. It is dedicated to the 'unique' technological excellence of the startup and is not afraid of an unconventional approach.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE VentureIsrael