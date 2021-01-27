VentureIsrael Leads $2.2M Seed Round in Israeli Startup Cydome, the World Leading Maritime Cyber Security Solution

developed a cyber security solution seamlessly safeguarding the maritime and naval IoT ecosystem, including guidance, sensor, control, command, communication systems and linkage to coastal infrastructures; providing end-to-end protection from the kernel level using data and network isolation; rapid, reliable and automatic threat detection and protection.

"We believe the Cydome solution was launched at exactly the right time. We are noticing two parallel processes: on the one hand, the number of cyber attacks on vessels is increasing every day, and on the other hand, the regulation of cybersecurity on ships is becoming the industry standard," says Igor Turkin, Managing General Partner of VentureIsrael.

"We are happy to have VentureIsrael as our partners and looking forward to work together and protect the maritime world," says Nir Ayalon, CEO and Founder of Cydome.

VentureIsrael is an Israeli early stage deep tech fund. The firm is market agnostics, but strongly believes in its investment focus based on three elements: technology, time to market and people. VentureIsrael focuses on startups from the Seed stage to Series A, with technology solutions expected to be in high demand in the short and medium term. It is dedicated to the technological excellence of the startup and is not afraid of unconventional approach.

