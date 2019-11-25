Venturing into the future of healthcare with AI - SonoScape at Medica 2019

The future of medicine is here at Medica: visitors can see a lightweight medical robot assisting a surgeon to perform minimally invasive, highly precise operations while reducing the strain on medical personnel to the greatest extent possible.

EG-UR5

SonoScape combines its two strongest know-how in sonography and endoscopy and presents its first echoendoscope EG-UR5. The system comes with SonoScape's high-end endoscopy systems, and is paired with the premium color Doppler ultrasound S60. A true "best of the two worlds", EG-UR5 is a golden key to unlock the modern endoscopic ultrasound area. SonoScape is one of the few global brands and the first from China that has released an endoscopic ultrasound system certified by the EU.

4-LED light source for endoscopy

SonoScape Endoscopy Division keeps up its incredibly fast pace in product development and introduced a 4-LED light source, HD550. This technology delivers a noticeably upgraded brightness with even more image details under both white light and chromoendoscopy SFI/VIST modes, fulfilling all key factors for a quality optical diagnosis.

P60 Color Doppler System

P60 extends its existing AI features from GI to holistic care for women: from family planning, pregnancy biometry and visualization to breast & pelvic health. With a strong Wis+ platform, P60 is designed to provide more insightful evidence for diagnosis and enhanced efficiency.

At a seminar during Medica, professor doctors from Germany and Spain endorsed P60 for its imaging quality and AI functions. This reiterated SonoScape's vision: bringing better health care to the world and improving doctor and patient care experiences through unparalleled commitment to expertise, innovation, and service.

Founded in 2002 in Shenzhen, China, SonoScape has committed itself to "Caring for life through innovation" by providing ultrasound and endoscopy solutions and delivering first-rate services. It now has seven R&D centers in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Harbin, Wuhan, Tokyo, Silicon Valley and Seattle. Ranked as the top 10 ultrasound brands globally, SonoScape reinvests 18% of its revenue into R&D annually, with more advanced products to be introduced into the pipeline.

