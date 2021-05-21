Venu Vemuri, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venu Vemuri, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon for his years of excellence and dedication to his field and as Founder of miiSpine.

With 14 years in practice, Dr. Vemuri is the Founder and CEO of miiSpine in Louisville, Kentucky. He founded his practice in 2021, with the goal of providing minimally-invasive surgeries and a variety of other treatment methods at a low cost.

He graduated from the Midwestern University Chicago of Osteopathic Medicine in 2002 with his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. He was Chief Resident during his final year of residency in orthopedic surgery. Dr. Vemuri went on to complete advanced training in orthopedic and neurosurgical spine surgery at Louisville's Norton Leatherman Spine Center through their Spine Fellowship Program. In addition, as a classically trained Cellist, he has a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Cello Performance.

As a highly trained orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Vemuri specialized in spinal diseases. He has a strong interest in minimally invasive spine surgeries, which led him to start his own practice, miiSpine. As the Founder and CEO, he leverages value-based care and healthcare consumerism to offer concierge medicine without the expensive price tag. This method of care results in a "quadruple aim": providing excellent patient outcomes at lower costs, creating better patient experiences, and happier doctors. His dissatisfaction with the state of healthcare led him to create the practice.

miiSpine is located in Louisville, Kentucky, where Dr. Vemuri works with multidisciplinary integrated spine and pain care through his collaboration with a pain interventionist. Services provided at miiSpine include: physical therapy, pain management, interventional pain procedures, yoga for back pain, cognitive behavioral therapy, bracing, pain neuroscience education, virtual reality, medications, electromagnetic therapy, exercise counseling, spine imaging, BioTe hormone replacement, and outpatient spine surgery.

He teaches patients the best ways to heal their bodies, such as nutrition, yoga, physical therapy, and mindfulness, among other techniques. He aims to help his patients get back to enjoying their lives by decreasing their painful spinal conditions. Minimally invasive surgeries interest Dr. Vemuri because it reduces the chance of blood loss and tissue damage, and his patients recover more quickly.

For his dedication to Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Vemuri has been awarded the Patients' Choice Award (2008-2012, 2014-2015), the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2010- 2012, 2014), the Patients' Choice 5th Anniversary Award (2012), and On-Time Doctor Award (2014).

He is a member of the Greater Louisville Medical Society, the North American Spine Society, the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics, and the American Osteopathic Association. Dr. Vemuri is affiliated with Metro Specialty Surgery Center and Norton Hospital. Dr. Vemuri is board-certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery (AOBOS).

Dr. Vemuri is a classically trained cellist and enjoys teaching his two children, ages 6 and 9, to play the instrument. He likes to exercise on his Peloton and bike outside.

For further information, please visit: www.miispine.com.

