Venus Media Group's Latest Event Explores Health and Wellness Marketing Strategies To Connect with Women and Mothers

Venus Media Group's Latest Event Explores Health+Wellness Marketing Strategy To Connect with Women and Moms, 6/15 at 2pm Tweet this

Venus Media Group will be joined by Chrisie Scott, CMO of Virtua Health, and Robyn Mermelstein, Vice President of Marketing at PM Pediatrics, who will share insights for tailoring brand messages and marketing strategies to connect with the diverse, discerning audience of mothers — while also standing out from the crowd.

"We're proud to partner with Venus Media Group to shed light on tried and true methods of speaking to and reaching women and mothers," says Katya Libin, Co-Founder and CEO of HeyMama. "This crucial audience makes the majority of healthcare decisions in their households, and connecting with moms in a meaningful way has never been more important."

To register and learn more about Venus Media Group's upcoming events visit heymama.co/events.

To work with Venus Media Group or to learn more about the agency visit venusmediagroup.com.

About Venus Media Group

Venus Media Group is a New York-based multicultural, multigenerational media buying agency that partners with clients to reach today's women and multicultural audience. From negotiation to data analysis, Venus Media Groups guides clients, including healthcare providers, hospitals and DTC consumer brands, throughout the buying process and counsels them on how to tap into relevant nuances to build brand awareness, recognition and recall. For more information, visit venusmediagroup.com.

SOURCE Venus Media Group

Related Links

venusmediagroup.com

