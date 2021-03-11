Venzee Technologies Expands Content Syndication for Multiple Home Furnishing Brands

Mesh Connector™ deployment now underway will simplify content syndication for enterprise clients with thousands of home furnishing products sold through major North American retailers

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") an AI-driven platform used for distribution of consumer-facing product information to retailers, announces today additional block sales of its Mesh Connector™ product and additional channel requests from two well-recognized home furnishing manufacturers with extensive North American retail networks.

Both clients began testing Venzee Mesh Connectors™ in early 2020 and expanded beyond test to a limited set of paid connections by late last year. With operational testing complete, both clients began to expand use of the Venzee platform early in 2021 and have purchased a combined 21 Mesh Connectors™ to date.

With nearly 400 unique retail channels available to clients through Venzee's proprietary Mesh Connectors™, both clients are now planning to satisfy content distribution to their "Top 50" retail destinations by mid-year.

Venzee Executive Vice President Peter Montross said, "Both brand clients expressed a strong desire to find a modern alternative to traditional product content syndication processes. They were dissatisfied with non-Venzee alternatives that can be slow, costly, and prone to error. The positive feedback from these clients indicates the Venzee platform is viewed as a far better approach and allows these clients to quickly get accurate product information syndicated to all of their key retailers."

According to John Abrams, CEO of Venzee Technologies, "The beauty of our SaaS business model is that it generates long-term recurring monthly revenue. So, the lifetime value of a customer is an important metric for us. As we evaluate our progress internally, we know customers such as those announced today will build their processes around our platform and will ensure our lifetime value metric becomes a very substantial number and the cornerstone for the sustainable value we are building for our shareholders."

Mr. Abrams added, "We entered 2021 with an aggressive performance plan focused on Mesh Connector™ sales growth. With clients now purchasing connectors in blocks of 10, 15, 20, or more, we believe we are in a good position to achieve our quarterly and full year goals."

Venzee has consistently met the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that continue to push the Company toward its target of 250 Mesh Connectors™ sold by the end of Q1 2021.

Through new clients and deeper penetration across existing engagements, the Company anticipates it will be announcing, on a regular basis, additional sales of Mesh Connectors™ within brands and manufacturers who have deeply integrated Venzee's platform capabilities across their retail sales channel operations.

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are system agnostic and infinitely scalable.

By streamlining and automating the syndication and distribution of product information across any retailer selling channel, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ provide brands with a competitive edge that accelerates time to market and maximizes cost-effectiveness.

Mesh Connectors™ make the tedious process of setting up thousands of individual retail channels for a single product a thing of the past.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSX-V VENZ) is a technology platform used by Global Brands to speed products to market and create competitive supply chain advantage. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution.

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

