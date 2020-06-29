Veo Expands to Atlanta With Shared Stand-Up & Seated E-Scooters

Veo is already well-known for its top-of-the-line standing e-scooters which are rated as the safest to ride by design, and the most environmentally friendly models in the industry. Atlanta riders will also have the option of enjoying Veo's first-of-its-kind seated e-scooters called Veo Cosmos. The Veo Cosmos are designed for lengthier short-term trips, and provide additional comfort and ease of use for riders.

"Veo is thrilled to be partnering with Atlanta's leaders to offer the best in highly efficient, eco-friendly, and budget friendly micromobility vehicles so people can more easily and safely get around for commuting and recreational purposes, and handle the other quick trips they need to take care of daily especially in a number of the city's neighborhoods where there have been transportation gaps," said Veo's CEO, Candice Xie.

Strict sanitations protocols will be followed by Veo to protect its riders and workers from any exposure to COVID-19. Veo's standing e-scooters and seated Veo Cosmo vehicles will be wiped down daily on all touchable surfaces with virus killing disinfectants by employees wearing gloves and masks. Riders are also encouraged to do their own individual wipe-downs on the vehicles before and after usage.

"We have heard from many Atlanta stakeholders that they are relieved to have Veo's e-scooters and seated Veo Cosmos available during this time because they feel safer using solitary methods of getting around so they don't have to sit close to people like they do on buses, or in ride shares or taxis," Xie added.

