Veo Robotics Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

WALTHAM, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veo Robotics , the Waltham-based company building technology to make industrial robots responsive to humans, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers. Founded by Patrick Sobalvarro, Clara Vu, and Scott Denenberg, Veo Robotics is pioneering the creation of software and hardware that allow for efficient and safe human-machine interaction in manufacturing environments.

The World Economic Forum Technology Pioneers are early- to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development, and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The Technology Pioneers community is an integral part of The World Economic Forum's larger Global Innovators community of startups.

As a result of Veo Robotics' selection as a Technology Pioneer, CEO Patrick Sobalvarro will be invited to participate at The World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Veo Robotics will also contribute to The World Economic Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

"We're excited to welcome Veo Robotics to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Susan Nesbitt, head of the Global Innovators community at The World Economic Forum. "Veo Robotics and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world."

"We're proud to be recognized as The World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer in 2020," said Sobalvarro, co-founder and CEO of Veo Robotics. "With our technology, we aim to improve productivity, safety, and working conditions in factory environments through dynamic human-machine collaboration. The need for flexible automation in manufacturing is more important than ever in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to contributing our expertise and perspective to The World Economic Forum dialogues on the inevitable transformation of the industry."

This year's cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Technology Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter, and Wikimedia.

2020 Technology Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology, and many more, and are based all around the world. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well; over 25% of the 2020 Technology Pioneers are led by women. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

This year's Technology Pioneers were selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact, and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here .

More information on past winners, information on the community, and the application link can be found here .

About Veo Robotics:

Using advanced computer vision and 3D sensing, Veo Robotics is reinventing the way we manufacture products by giving standard industrial robots the ability to perceive and respond to their surroundings so they can work safely alongside humans. Veo provides the conditions for safe and dynamic interactions between humans and robots so that manufacturers can build more fluid, efficient, and flexible production lines.

As of February 2019, Veo has raised $28 million in venture capital funding from investors such as Google Ventures, Lux Capital Management, Siemens Next47, Nikon-SBI Innovation Fund, SBI AI & Blockchain Fund, and Baidu Ventures. Veo currently partners with the four major robot manufacturers FANUC, Yaskawa, ABB, and Kuka.

About The World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Global Innovators:

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Veo Robotics

Related Links

https://www.veobot.com

