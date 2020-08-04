Veo Unveils First Ever e-Scooters with Turn Signals Available for Purchase

"Veo is constantly solving the most pressing safety issues in our industry through continuous innovation," said Candice Xie, CEO of Veo. "The problem of scooter riders not being able to safely gesture in traffic and at night when they are planning to turn has been a big one, and we are thrilled to offer the Astro Go as a solution to this challenge."

Astro Go is a portable, personal e-scooter that levels up what riders can expect in terms of safety, strength, and a better riding experience. In the wake of COVID-19, Veo is bringing this flexible new transportation option directly to consumers for purchase as many riders are eager to have dependable modes of sanitary and solitary transportation that prevent them from having to ride on crowded buses and trains.

"As everyone faces the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, Veo is more committed than ever to developing leading micro-mobility solutions like the Astro Go that offer our riders flexibility, dependability, peace of mind, and the safest and most comfortable ride in the industry" said Xie.

A number of features that make Astro Go the highest quality e-scooter available for purchase include:

Turn Signals

Front & Back Suspension

Front & Back Drum Braking

3 Speed Levels w/30 MPH Max

750 w Max Power Motor

Full Battery Charge in 4-5 Hours

Astro Go folds in half for ease of carrying when not in use. The new e-scooter also boasts sturdier construction and a beefier design than other personal models on the market. Its lower center of gravity provides added stability along with a bigger ride deck and wider wheels ensuring a safer ride over potholes and in all types of road conditions.

