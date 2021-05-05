VEON Announces Annual General Meeting

AMSTERDAM, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) and (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has today announced that its Board of Directors has set the date for the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 10 June 2021. The record date for the 2021 Annual General Meeting has been set for 5 May 2021.

The Board of Directors and its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee have recommended 12 individuals for the Board, including ten directors currently serving on the Board: Hans-Holger Albrecht, Leonid Boguslavsky, Mikhail Fridman, Gennady Gazin, Amos Genish, Yaroslav Glazunov, Andrei Gusev, Gunnar Holt, Stephen Pusey and Robert Jan van de Kraats.

Sergi Herrero, who will step down as VEON's co-Chief Executive Officer in June, has been included on the recommended slate together with Irene Shvakman, co-founder and Chairman of Revo Technologies and Sorsdata.

Commenting on the slate, Chairman of the Board Gennady Gazin stated: "We are pleased to announce our recommended Board nominees for election to the 2021/2022 VEON Board. This slate, with the addition of Sergi and Irene, includes an incredible wealth of operational, financial and governance experience. This Board will play an important role as VEON capitalises on the exciting opportunities in its markets."

Sergi Herrero is currently serving as co-Chief Executive Officer of VEON until 30 June 2021 and has focused on developing new high-growth digital businesses for the Group. Mr. Herrero previously served as Global Director of Payments and Commerce Partnerships at Facebook, where he helped to build and expand Facebook's successful payments business.

Irene Shvakman is co-founder and Chairman of Revo Technologies and Sorsdata and brings extensive expertise and experience in fintech, financial services and technology development. Ms. Shvakman has served on the board of MTS Bank PJSC and was a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company.

Further details on the agenda, the slate of nominees to the Board and procedural matters related to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be made available through an official notice distributed by VEON to its shareholders prior to the meeting.

