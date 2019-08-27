VEON Announces Results of GTH Shareholders Meeting on Delisting

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) today announces the outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of its subsidiary, Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. ("GTH"), convened on 26 August 2019.

Shareholders of GTH approved the delisting of GTH from the Egyptian Exchange (the "EGX"). A Delisting Decree is expected to be published by the EGX in due course.

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding the delisting of GTH. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Furthermore, elements of this release contain, or may contain, "inside information" as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

