VEON appoints Aleksandr Komarov as Kyivstar CEO

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces the appointment of Aleksandr Komarov as CEO of Kyivstar in Ukraine.

Aleksandr joined VEON five years ago and since 2015 has been CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan, where he oversaw solid revenue growth and the launch of new digital services. In addition to that role, he was appointed interim CEO of Kyivstar in July this year.

Ursula Burns, VEON's Executive Chairman, commented: "Aleksandr brings a tremendous track record of leadership to the role of Kyivstar CEO. In Ukraine, Kyivstar is a national success story and I am convinced that with Aleksandr at the helm the company will continue to be the leading provider of connectivity and internet services in Ukraine."

Before joining VEON, Aleksandr was Director General of GroupM, Ukraine's largest marketing company, and held several senior marketing and commercial roles with international and Ukrainian companies. He holds an MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics and is also a graduate of the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

"Ukraine is where I was born and started my career, so I'm incredibly proud to return to Kyivstar as CEO on a permanent basis," Aleksandr Komarov said. "I'm confident that as a team Kyivstar can maintain our leadership position and set new, high standards for innovation and customer care in the future."

