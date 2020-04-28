VEON Appoints Erwan Gelebart as JazzCash CEO

AMSTERDAM, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) and (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and digital services, announces the appointment of Erwan Gelebart as Chief Executive Officer of JazzCash from May 18 this year. He will report to VEON's co-CEO Sergi Herrero.

JazzCash is Pakistan's leading digital wallet with 7.3 million active users at the end of last year.

Erwan has more than 15 years' experience, including the launch and scale-up of digital financial services in Bangladesh, Ghana, Madagascar and Mali and while at EY Parthenon, Orange Money and Grameenphone.

Commenting on the appointment, Sergi said: "With 7.3 million active digital wallets, JazzCash has enormous potential in Pakistan - a country with a young, fast-growing population of more than 200 million. Erwan's background of success and entrepreneurial spirit will play a crucial part in our growth plans for JazzCash over the coming period."

Erwan said: "I am excited to join VEON as it executes on a strategy of growing its connectivity business while building out digital services across all ten operating companies. JazzCash has never been more important in addressing Pakistan's unbanked population and encouraging greater financial inclusion in an increasingly cashless world."

Erwan holds a MBA from the Asian Institute of Technology as well as a Master in Management from the SKEMA Business School.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. Our vision is to empower customer ambitions through technology, acting as a digital concierge to guide their choices and connect them with resources that match their needs.

