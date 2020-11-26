VEON confirms Joop Brakenhoff as Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer

AMSTERDAM, 26 November 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has promoted Joop Brakenhoff to the newly established position of Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer, reporting directly to VEON's co-CEOs, Kaan Terzioğlu and Sergi Herrero, and to the Audit Committee Chairman. Prior to this, and since January 2019, Mr. Brakenhoff was the company's Head of Internal Audit.

In this new role, Joop joins VEON's executive team and leads both the Internal Audit and Compliance functions. These provide important oversight on Group-wide matters related to risk management, compliance, governance and assurance.

Commenting on his appointment, Sergi Herrero and Kaan Terzioğlu said: "Joop is a strong addition to our team, bringing great experience and judgement to areas which remain a priority across our Group. We are committed to the highest standards of governance, transparency and ethics and Joop is a welcome addition to the executive team."

Joop Brakenhoff joined VEON in January 2019 from Heineken International, where he was the head of Global Audit. Joop has also held senior Audit roles at Royal Ahold, prior to which he was Chief Financial Officer of Burg Industries B.V. Joop started his career at KPMG in 1985 where he worked for nine years in a variety of audit roles.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. Our vision is to empower customer ambitions through technology, acting as a digital concierge to guide their choices and connect them with resources that match their needs.

For more information visit: http://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model and governance plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

VEON Contacts

Investor Relations & Communications

Nik Kershaw

[email protected]

Tel: +31 20 79 77 200

SOURCE VEON Ltd