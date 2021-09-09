VEON Ltd - Dealing in Securities

News provided by

VEON Ltd

Sep 09, 2021, 06:06 ET

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name :  Kaan Terzioglu
Position :  Group CEO
Date of transaction :  8 September 2021
Number of securities purchased :  100,000
Securities type:  ADR
Market:  NASDAQ
Market price :  USD 2.15
Total value of transaction :  USD 215,000

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 700,000.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services.  For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
[email protected]
Tel: +31 20 79 77 200

SOURCE VEON Ltd

Also from this source

VEON announces launch of a RUB drawdown under GMTN programme and...

VEON Ventures increases its investment in ShopUp...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics