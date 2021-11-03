VEON Ltd : Dealing in securities
Nov 03, 2021, 02:00 ET
AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.
|
Name :
|
Kaan Terzioglu
|
Position :
|
Group CEO
|
Date of transaction :
|
2 November 2021
|
Number of securities purchased :
|
100,000
|
Securities type:
|
ADR
|
Market:
|
NASDAQ
|
Market price :
|
USD 2.11
|
Total value of transaction :
|
USD 211,480
Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 800,000.
About VEON
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
[email protected]
+31 20 79 77 200
SOURCE VEON Ltd
Share this article