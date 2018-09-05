Veoneer Forms Advisory Board

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veoneer Inc. (NYSE :VNE and SSE: VNE SDB) forms an Advisory Board, where distinguished members can exchange ideas, theories and insights from their respective fields on an ongoing basis. This is expected to result in academic progress as well as in new products and strategies for the rapidly changing automotive industry.

"The automotive industry is developing vehicles with more and more autonomous features. By gathering experienced people, our ambition is to drive the transformation of the mobility industry in a safe way. The advisory board is a good arena for sharing deep insights in technical development and research," says Ola Boström, VP Research & Patents at Veoneer.

The board consists of six members with deep insights in research fields that are becoming increasingly important when the automotive industry is developing vehicles with more and more autonomous features.

Adrian Lund – former President of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and its affiliate, the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) in the United States - will add important insights in human behavior and our expectations of advanced technology.

Chris Urmson – PhD in Robotics, CEO of Aurora, former Director of Google's Self-Driving car project and faculty member at Carnegie Mellon University - will add important insights in self-driving cars.

Natasha Merat – Professor and Research Group leader for Human Factors and Safety at the Institute for Transport Studies at the University of Leeds – will add insights in human factors of highly automated driving, HMI design and driver behavior, especially driver distraction and the influence of new technologies in driving.

Jan Carlson – Chairman, President and CEO of Veoneer.

Johan Löfvenholm – COO of Veoneer

Ola Boström – VP Research & Patents of Veoneer

For more information

Media:

Thomas Jönsson

Communications & IR

tel +46(0)8-58-72-06-27



Investors & analysts:

Thomas Jönsson

Communications & IR

tel +46(0)8-58-72-06-27

Ray Pekar,

Investor Relations,

tel +1(248)794-4537



About Veoneer

Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design and build state-of-the-art hardware, software, and solutions for active safety, ADAS, autonomous driving, restraint control and brake systems. Founded in 2018, Veoneer is building on a heritage of more than 60 years of automotive safety development. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,900 associates in 13 countries (joint ventures included) and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE :VNE ) and on Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB). For more information, please visit www.veoneer.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/veoneer/r/veoneer-forms-advisory-board,c2619896

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/17380/2619896/910636.pdf PDF http://news.cision.com/veoneer/i/veoneer-advisory-board,c2489463 Veoneer Advisory Board

SOURCE Veoneer