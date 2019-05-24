Veoneer Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) (SSE: VNE SDB), the world's largest pure-play company focused on Advanced Driving Assistance Systems, Collaborative and Automated Driving was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held May 15 in Detroit.

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

While this is the first time Veoneer has received the award, Veoneer is built on close to 70 years of developing safety systems within Autoliv, a pioneer in automotive safety.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2017.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We are extremely honored to receive the 2018 General Motors Supplier of the Year Award for Electronic Modules," said Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO, Veoneer. "We are proud to be recognized by our longtime partner for our commitment to performance, quality and innovation and to support their ambition of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion with our products that are creating trust in mobility."

About Veoneer

Veoneer designs and manufactures products and solutions for active safety, autonomous driving, occupant protection and brake control. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Veoneer is a new technology company that is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. Veoneer has 9,200 employees in 13 countries. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About General Motors

(NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

