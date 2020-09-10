Veoneer Supplies Advanced Driver Assistance Technology to Global Premium Automaker

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) (SSE: VNE SDB), will equip a world-class premium automaker with the most advanced stereo vision camera system, perception software and 77 GHz front and rear radar system available in the market. These systems supply data to the vehicle's driver assistance package which enable the most advanced active safety features.

Veoneer's 4th generation stereo vision camera system is comprised of fully integrated hardware, perception software, and new features to master the challenges of highly automated driving. The camera, mounted behind the rear-view mirror, monitors the forward path of the vehicle to provide reliable and accurate information to the vehicle control system. The system processes and classifies 3D objects (vehicles, motorbikes, pedestrians, lanes, landmarks, signals, posts, etc.) under a variety of weather conditions. Veoneer's 4th generation stereo vision camera system uses Convolutional Neural Network technology for free space and small obstacle detection to maneuver safely through construction areas and within road boundaries.

Veoneer's latest generation of advanced 77GHz radars provide more reliable and accurate situational awareness of vulnerable road users, pedestrians and bicyclists as input to the vehicle safety system. The radar design uses super-pulse modulation techniques for enhanced perception and operates at a distance up to 150-meters with high range resolution and supreme angular accuracy. The radars have 50% more range in the rear corners to detect motorcycles and over 100% more range in the front corners.

"We are excited to see Veoneer's most advanced stereo vision cameras, perception software and radars being used as critical building blocks in the debut of our customer's most advanced vehicle program," says Jan Carlson, Veoneer Chairman, President and CEO. "Our 4th generation stereo vision system is another proof point that Veoneer is at the forefront of providing safe, collaborative driving solutions."

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,100 employees in 13 countries. In 2019, sales amounted to $1.9 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent, publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).

