Veoneer's Chief Financial Officer has Decided to Leave the Company

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), the world's largest pure-play company focused on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD), today announced that Mathias Hermansson, Chief Financial Officer has decided to leave the company to seek new opportunities.

Mathias joined Veoneer in January 2018 and has played a critical role in the preparation of the set up and early phase of the new Company. In order to ensure a smooth transition, the plan is for Mathias to continue in his current role until his replacement is appointed.

"Veoneer is a great company with great people and I have enjoyed being part of creating what the company is today. The company is now ready for the next phase and I will remain fully dedicated to Veoneer in my current role over the coming months", said Mathias Hermansson

"I would like to sincerely thank Mathias for his valuable contributions. He has played an important role in the spin-off from Autoliv and in creating the company we have today. We wish him all the best for the future", said Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO, Veoneer.

