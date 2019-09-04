Vera Whole Health Releases Advanced Primary Care eBook

SEATTLE, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vera Whole Health , a national leader in advanced primary care, today released an eBook to provide employers, insurers, and health systems with fundamental information about this proven care methodology.

Advanced primary care is a data-driven healthcare model that emphasizes empathetic listening, strong provider-patient relationships, increased engagement and satisfaction, and improved population health.

Vera's new eBook provides insight to further define advanced primary care, including how it diverges from the "Pay-for-Service" model of primary care, taking the many shortcomings of the current healthcare system and turning them upside-down.

Readers will learn how advanced primary care delivers a more proactive healthcare experience and how it can be implemented to improve health at individual and population scales while reducing healthcare costs overall.

The eBook contains additional information on the unique benefits of the advanced primary care model, including health coaching, behavior change, care coordination, and informatics and claims data analysis to identify health risks for vulnerable patients.

In a recent talk at the 2019 CIT healthcare conference, Vera President and CEO, Ryan Schmid, discussed the need for change in the prevailing primary care model.

"Primary care already failed once," Schmid said. "But now we have a chance to correct the mistakes of the past. With rich informatics, a focus on population health, and dedicated care teams that provide whole-person care, we're changing primary care from the ground up."

Organizations that have incorporated the Vera advanced primary care model into their healthcare offerings have historically seen a 17-21% net reduction in total healthcare costs, along with a 31% reduction in primary care claims, and 67-82% employee engagement.

About Vera Whole Health

Vera Whole Health is a national leader in advanced primary care. Its model is uniquely designed to help people achieve optimum social, psychological and physical well-being – an outcome that's neither probable nor affordable within the current sick-care system. Vera is the first provider in the United States to earn a Certificate of Validation by the Validation Institute for sound population health cost outcomes. Learn more about the health revolution at VeraWholeHealth.com.

