Veracity Capital Continues Growth, Recruiting Success

DALLAS, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the launch of the firm in November of 2018, Veracity Capital LLC has experienced tremendous growth. The company is continuing to expand nationwide by adding clients and wealth advisors to its roster.

Cary Clayborn, Director

As part of Veracity Capital's recruiting efforts, the company is proud to announce Cary Clayborn as Director on the Investment Advisory team. Mr. Clayborn has a proven track record in Wealth Management with more than 17 years of experience. He brings a diverse skillset including CEO leadership in the medical sales industry, a deep dedication to philanthropic efforts, and a decorated military career as a Captain in the United States Army where he served as a General's Aide-de-Camp.

"Veracity Capital is the most forward-thinking, client-focused wealth management company I have experienced," Mr. Clayborn said of the firm. "They are a true leader in this industry, and I'm eager to join Veracity Capital's already stellar advisory team."

Before Veracity Capital, Mr. Clayborn was a Vice President and Client Consultant for Manning & Napier. Prior to that he was Principal and Director of Institutional Investments, Southwest Private Client at AllianceBernstein. His diverse business background includes the medical, energy, and technology industries. Mr. Clayborn serves on 11 non-profit organizations as Director or Advisor. He earned his bachelor's from West Point and a master's in Science Management from Troy University.

Mr. Clayborn is a passionate advocate for true fiduciary services. As Director, he will work with Veracity Capital's advisors to deepen relationships with clients, build trust with their communities, and prove themselves as leaders.

"Cary's hiring is a great example of our recruiting efforts and rapid growth. Veracity Capital will continue to seek talent of his caliber to bolster our robust, dynamic platform of financial solutions. With his experience leading successful teams and serving clients, Cary will absolutely uphold our culture where truth builds trust, and help our advisors maximize their level of service," said Veracity Capital CEO, Kevin Gray.

Veracity Capital will host a recruiting event for experienced advisors at its Dallas headquarters in mid-June. Please follow the company's LinkedIn and Twitter accounts for more information.

Veracity Capital is a wealth advisory firm with a national presence providing strategic wealth management, financial planning, investment management, and risk management as trusted fiduciary partners. Veracity Capital offers an open-architecture platform encompassing all financial resources that is unbiased and non-conflicting. Uniquely structured to provide a local boutique advisory experience with the resources of large, established institutions, Veracity Capital serves on behalf of their clients with true fiduciary methods focused on each client's best interest. Visit www.veracitycapital.com for more information.

Advisory services offered through F3Logic, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Veracity Capital and F3Logic, LLC are separate and unrelated entities.

For inquiries about this release, please contact Alison Kellner:

973-907-6607, alison@beolio.com

SOURCE Veracity Capital

Related Links

https://www.veracitycapital.com

