VERACODE EXTENDS ITS ENGINEERING CENTER IN PRAGUE THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH ACCION LABS

PRAGUE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accion Labs, a global provider of end-to-end software product engineering services and consultancy, and Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing solutions, today announced a partnership to build Veracode's new engineering facility in Europe. As a result of the collaboration, Veracode will extend its ability to deliver high-quality, next-generation security solutions by leveraging expanded global support in the talent-rich tech community in Prague, Czech Republic.

As Veracode's international operations continue to grow, most recently with the launch of its European cloud-based instance, the new engineering center of excellence will enable growth and expansion of its European Research & Development capabilities. The operation will also drive greater efficiency and velocity of product development and innovation.

"After an in-depth evaluation, we have selected Prague to expand our engineering footprint and global presence" said Brian Roche, Veracode's Chief Product Officer. "We will accelerate our continued growth as a global leader in the application security market by accessing the highly skilled engineering talent in the Czech Republic. As we add to our existing teams in the US, we look forward to increasing our innovation capacity and delivering market-differentiating value that benefits our customers. We are excited to bolster our ongoing global expansion in Europe with a strategic presence in Prague and we look forward to welcoming our new team members to our culture of innovation and customer obsession."

Satyajit Bandyopadhyay, Chief Customer Officer at Accion, commented, "We're forging this relationship with Veracode, an iconic application security company, to play a larger part in the worldwide revolution governing the design and deployment of advanced security services. This relationship combines our high-quality engineering talent with Veracode's reputation and vision for delivering innovation that will address challenges and opportunities in today's digital economy."

Rohit Jayaswal Senior Vice President of Strategic Business at Accion, added: " We are extremely excited about our partnership with Veracode and the Accion Prague Engineering Center is critical to our growth plans in Europe. Accion PEC is expected to grow to 100+ engineers in FY 2023 ."

The new engineering center in Prague is already in operation and is currently recruiting new employees. The first open positions are available here.

Accion Labs is an innovation engineering firm that uses emerging technologies, a range of accelerators, and a field-tested gated innovation delivery process to create transformational software.

Accion serves 100+ clients that include Enterprise Organizations, Tech Startups, SaaS, and platform firms. Industry experience ranges from E-Commerce, FinTech, Healthcare, Hospitality, Insurance, Retail, Supply Chain, Telecom, Utilities, and many more.

As part of the global shift towards digital, all enterprises are seeking to continuously reinvent themselves and provide increasingly compelling solutions to their customers using digital technologies. Accion Labs brings the experience of deep engineering and design capabilities required to undertake such challenging initiatives. Pairing this experience with the use of 20+ catalysts, and a 4500+ globally distributed team, these challenging initiatives can successfully be accomplished.

For its customers, Accion can speed up these digital initiatives and deliver an outcome-based solution resulting in future-forward developments.

Veracode is a leading AppSec partner for creating secure software, reducing the risk of security breach, and increasing security and development teams' productivity. As a result, companies using Veracode can move their business, and the world, forward. With its combination of process automation, integrations, speed, and responsiveness, Veracode helps companies get accurate and reliable results to focus their efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities. Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog and on Twitter.

