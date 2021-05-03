Verantos Announces Strategic Partnership with Datavant to Power Additional Insights in its Regulatory-Grade Real World Evidence Studies

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, and Verantos, the market leader in regulatory-grade electronic health record (EHR)-based studies, today announced a strategic partnership to enable Verantos to utilize additional linked data sources to support its regulatory and reimbursement studies for its partners.

Verantos's platform and expertise enables its life sciences partners to use advanced real-world evidence in both regulatory and reimbursement studies. Using Datavant's privacy-protecting linking technology, Verantos can bring in additional data from a variety of real-world data sources and link these sources together. Verantos can then conduct detailed, customized analysis to determine the impact of specific therapies on patient outcomes.

"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Verantos," said Travis May, Chief Executive Officer at Datavant. "The use of advanced real-world evidence has the potential to speed drug development and ensure that patients are receiving the right therapy at the right time."

"Both Datavant and Verantos share a mission to bring the power of real-world evidence to ensure that therapies can most efficiently reach the patients who need them the most. With this partnership, we're committed to delivering innovative solutions to our life sciences partners," said Dan Riskin, Chief Executive Officer at Verantos.

About Datavant:

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco.

About Verantos:

Verantos is the market leader in high-accuracy real-world evidence generation. The Verantos RWE platform integrates heterogenous real world data sources and generates evidence with the accuracy necessary for regulatory and reimbursement use. The Verantos RWE platform leverages data science and artificial intelligence along with advanced data sources such as electronic health records to generate RWE capable of supporting clinical assertions.

