VeraSci Continues Growth Strategy with Hire of Hampton Corley as Chief Commercial Officer

DURHAM, N.C., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraSci, a leading provider of innovative scientific and technology services, announced today the hire of Hampton Corley, Chief Commercial Officer, to support growth objectives. As clinical trials grow in scope and complexity, VeraSci provides the scientific and operational clarity needed for optimal trial performance and accelerated drug development. Corley spent the last decade in commercial roles at Clinipace during the company's scale to a global CRO. He joins VeraSci with global experience in the life sciences services industry and will work in conjunction with VeraSci's team of scientists, global language experts, and Pathway eCOA solutions architects to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development.

"Reference feedback from VeraSci's existing clients is incredibly compelling," Hampton said. "Demonstrated trust and focus on customer experience is the recurring theme. And the company is well positioned with scientific service excellence to aid sponsors with their endpoint challenges and speed to signal."

With the hire, VeraSci will continue their growth momentum and on-going commitment to the principles of scientific integrity and true signal identification in clinical trials research. "Hiring Hampton is part of the expansion that we announced in October when we rebranded the company from NeuroCog Trials to VeraSci," said Rich Keefe, VeraSci CEO and Co-Founder. "Hampton's deep and comprehensive experience in life sciences services organizations will bring invaluable strategic expertise to VeraSci as we continue to grow."

About VeraSci

Founded in 2004, VeraSci has a worldwide presence in clinical trial development, clinical and cognitive assessment and language services. VeraSci brings deep expertise, strategic innovation and unwavering commitment to every project, allowing each client to deliver data supporting innovative therapies while adhering to challenging timelines.

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: Ashley Davis, Marketing Communications Manager

Phone number: 919-401-4642

Email: ashley.davis@verascience.com

Website: www.VeraSci.com

SOURCE VeraSci

Related Links

http://www.VeraSci.com

