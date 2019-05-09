VeraSci Welcomes William P. Horan, PhD as VP of Clinical Science

DURHAM, N.C., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraSci, a leading provider of innovative scientific and technology services, announced today that William P. Horan, PhD will join the company as Vice President of Clinical Science. In this role, Dr. Horan will use his expertise in cognition, clinical neuroscience, and symptom assessment to provide scientific and operational support for clinical trials in psychiatric disorders.

Over the past 20 years, Dr. Horan's clinical research has focused on understanding and developing treatments for motivational, social cognitive, and neurocognitive disturbances that impact functional outcomes in schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric conditions. Specific interests include negative symptoms, translational affective and social cognitive neuroscience, reward processing, effort-based decision making, and development of novel physiological and behavioral tasks for use as endpoints in clinical trials.

Dr. Horan is well respected in the schizophrenia research community. His research has been funded by NIMH, VA, and foundation grants, and he served as a Principal Investigator in the NIMH Collaboration to Advance Negative Symptom Assessment in Schizophrenia. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Horan joining our team of world-class scientists joining the effort to bring life-changing treatments to people with CNS disorders," said VeraSci CEO Dr. Richard Keefe. "Dr. Horan has been pushing innovative assessments and treatment strategies for a variety of different conditions for two solid decades, and his experience and expertise will contribute immediately to our unique capacity for thought partnership."

Prior to joining VeraSci, Dr. Horan was Professor-in-Residence in the Department of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences at UCLA and Chief of the Psychosis Section at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. He also serves on the Editorial Boards of Schizophrenia Bulletin, Schizophrenia Research: Cognition, and Journal of Abnormal Psychology (Associate Editor). He has over 130 peer-reviewed articles and has been recognized as a Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher (Top 1% in Psychiatry/ Psychology).

