Veratad to Exhibit and Speak at KNOW Conference 2019

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, LLC ( www.veratad.com ), a world-class provider of global age and ID verification and fraud prevention solutions, announced today that they will participate as a gold sponsor and speak at KNOW 2019 to be held March 24-27, 2019 at the Aria Resort and Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

John E. Ahrens Speaking at KNOW Conference 2019

KNOW 2019 is presented by OWI, an event and advisory firm that specializes in identity, trust, and the data economy. The KNOW Conference has been held annually since 2017, and its expansion to Vegas reflects demand after two years of capacity shows in Washington D.C. The KNOW Conference is the definitive event focused on the data economy, featuring leading-edge product demos, expert content sessions, in-depth policy forums, and innovations in digital identity.

"After exhibiting at KNOW since its inception in 2017, we're pleased to be speaking on a panel this year," said John E. Ahrens, Veratad's Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past year, the digital identity space has emerged as an industry. The rapid development has created an immediate need for innovative and comprehensive ID Verification tools that are as advanced as the latest technology used by fraudsters but simple enough for the end user to use comfortably and quickly in their everyday lives. We're proud to be paving the way for this emerging industry at KNOW 2019 with OWI."

Veratad's IDresponse® is a suite of global age verification, identity verification, and compliance solutions. The suite of verification tools include Knowledge Based Authentication, document validation, Out of Band 2 Factor Authentication with biometrics, and a dedicated fraud detection and prevention solution added just last year. Each solution can be deployed on its own to meet a variety of regulatory requirements or added to an existing online process for account creation or customer onboarding to enhance security and streamline the customer journey. All of Veratad's solutions are designed to increase profits, reduce costs, prevent fraud and enhance compliance efforts.

About One World Identity:

OWI is a market intelligence and strategy firm focused on identity, trust, and the data economy. Through advisory services, events and research, OWI helps a wide range of public and privately held companies, investors and governments stay ahead of market trends, so they can build sustainable, forward-looking products and strategies.

About Veratad:

Veratad is trusted by companies large and small and our customers include some of the world's most well-known corporations that use our solutions to reduce the risk of fraud, comply with financial regulatory requirements, provide a safer online experience and act with a greater sense of social responsibility.

Learn more at http://www.veratad.com

