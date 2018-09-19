Verdani Clients Continue to Improve and Lead on the 2018 GRESB Assessment, with Two Clients Ranking as Global Leaders in Resilience

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdani, LLC, an industry leader in sustainability consulting and ESG management, is proud to announce the release of their clients' 2018 GRESB Results for the 2017 calendar year. Seven of the eight portfolios Verdani supports have achieved a top ten ranking in the latest GRESB assessment, with three clients scoring in the top five among their peer groups. Parkway and Jamestown achieved a perfect score in the new GRESB Resilience Module and secured top global rankings in resilience in their respective peer groups, making these real estate companies global leaders in the resiliency sector. With Verdani's ongoing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Green Building Certifications and Engineering support, clients such as CommonWealth Partners, Parkway, Clarion Partners, Colony Capital, Jamestown Properties, American Realty Advisors, and GID continue to make sustained improvements.

Verdani Partners has been helping their clients develop and implement resilience strategies for the past four years, including the rollout of robust resiliency policies, performance of detailed portfolio risk assessments and implementation of emergency preparedness strategies. "With climate risks continuing to impact the real estate sector, the partnerships Verdani has created with our clients to scale building resilience strategies are more pressing than ever," says Daniele Horton, Founder and President of Verdani Partners. "It is critical for building owners to understand and mitigate the risks their properties face in order to protect occupants and minimize property and financial damages."

Parkway's and Jamestown's global leadership in resilience is the result of a strong foundation in resilience and partnership with Verdani to assess and mitigate risks. A few key strategies implemented by these companies include building level risk assessments, emergency action plans, optimized generators, floodgates and dewatering pumps, among other features.

In 2017 alone, the US suffered $306 Billion in damages due to climate change, making resilience a top priority for investors. The real estate industry will continue to push for transparency around climate-related risk disclosures, driving the development of new initiatives such as the GRESB Resilience Module and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In response to market needs, Verdani Partners has developed a resiliency tool that generates building level resilience scores and reports to be used by key stakeholders to identify and disclose building level and regional risks.

About Verdani:

Verdani Partners is a leading, full-service sustainability consulting firm that manages ESG programs for over 320 million square feet, consisting of 3,000 properties and $138 Billion in asset value. The firm's mission is to empower organizations with cost-effective strategies to create sustainable buildings. Verdani Partners is a GRESB Premier Partner and member of the GRESB Benchmarking Committee. For more information, visit verdani.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is an industry-driven organization transforming the way capital markets assess the ESG performance of real asset investments.

