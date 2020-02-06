Verdani Partners Recognized as the Consultant with the Most Fitwel Certifications in 2019

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Center for Active Design (CfAD) announced the 2020 winners of Best in Building Health,™ recognizing exceptional real estate, design and consulting companies for their demonstrated commitment in leading the industry towards enhancing human health.

Verdani Partners is tremendously proud of the distinction as the consultant with the "Greatest Number of Fitwel Certifications" in 2019 and the opportunity to increase the overall impact of their sustainability efforts through certifications that support tens of thousands of people across the United States. Participating client portfolios have benefitted from improved building efficiency and enhanced quality of life for building occupants through optimized indoor environments and wellness programs offered at properties that demonstrate a commitment to increased building and community health.

Verdani's Green Building Certifications services enhance Corporate Sustainability offerings to clients by providing an additional layer of education and opportunities for industry recognition in sustainable real estate. Verdani is proud that nearly 40% of our team members are Fitwel Ambassadors.

Ruby Gonzalez, Senior Director of Certifications at Verdani said, "Working with the Fitwel certification system has deepened our certifications consulting by giving us the opportunity to educate our clients about the benefits of addressing health as an interconnected system for building occupants. We present Fitwel's evidence-based strategies and work with clients to identify how to implement programs across selected buildings in their portfolios as they work towards improving the health of their properties in communities around the world. We believe in the value of these certifications to improve quality of life for occupants as Fitwel continues to grow in influence in the real estate industry."

Fitwel and the Center for Active Design

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all.TM Fitwel was created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the Center for Active Design (CfAD).

About Verdani

Verdani Partners is a leading sustainability consulting firm managing ESG programs for over 800 million SF across 4,300 properties in 10 national and international diversified real estate portfolios with USD $650 billion AUM. Verdani empowers organizations with cost-effective strategies and ongoing programs to create sustainable and resilient buildings and communities.

