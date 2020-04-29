Verde Leaf ™ Holds First Workshop of 2020 for 40 New Hemp Farmers

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Leaf ™ held its first educational workshop of the year on February 19, 2020. The one-day interactive session provided updates on research, technology, safety, and production in the agricultural hemp space.

The workshop included panel discussions and a facilitated networking session. Demonstrations of various production systems and planting methods were covered while addressing issues faced throughout the growing season. The focus of Verde Leaf ™ and The Farming Network ™ is to create a support system for our farmers which enriches and empowers, while guaranteeing sales channels. With the assistance of the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, we were able to cultivate a positive environment that allowed members to meet, exchange information, properly complete hemp applications, and forge lasting alliances both with the SCDA and Verde Leaf ™.

"The agricultural hemp space has unique obstacles. In recognition of the challenges we wanted to provide new farmers resources that would not only empower them but provide them with an arsenal of information to understand the rule and laws in the industry," said Dr. Jackson Garth, President & CEO of Verde Leaf ™.

Additional workshops will be available later in the summer 2020.

ABOUT VERDE LEAF ™

Verde Leaf ™ is one of the hemp industry's first vertically integrated hemp companies, that created solutions for the farmer, business owners, and consumers. We solve some of the key challenges in the emerging hemp industry by assisting farmers with license acquisition, hemp cultivation and processing, and filling the knowledge gap with our network of seasoned hemp farmers and specialists across the Southeast. Moreover, by securing exclusive contracts with farmers, Verde Leaf ™ ensures that hemp product consumers have unprecedented clarity, consistency, and data about the hemp products they are purchasing. By controlling our supply chain, Verde Leaf gives assurance and confidence to the superior stands of our consumable and non-consumable product lines.

