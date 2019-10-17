Verdemed, a Canadian medical cannabis company focused on doing business in Latin America, is sponsoring the second Like the Future Cannabusiness forum, organized by Lide Futuro, in São Paulo, Brazil

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - VERDEMED HOLDINGS INC. ("Verdemed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the second Like the Future Cannabusiness forum, organized by Lide Futuro, which is taking place on October 18, 2019 at MIS – Museu da Imagem e do Som, in São Paulo.

The members of Lide Futuro are young leaders who are transforming markets with new technologies, innovative business models and disruptive strategies. A platform for networking and sharing business information and experience, Lide Futuro supports emerging talent and fosters successful practices in today's entrepreneurial environment.

At the second Like the Future Cannabusiness forum, four panels will discuss these topics:

New Challenges and Opportunities with New Regulations;

Cannatech: Why Medical Cannabis Research and Development Startups are the Next Big Investment Opportunity;

Cannabusiness Strategies that Align with New Regulatory Frameworks;

The Billion-Dollar Cannabis Market: Potential for Entrepreneurs and Investors.

José Bacellar, President and CEO of Verdemed, will participate in the panel discussing "The Billion-Dollar Cannabis Market: Potential for Entrepreneurs and Investors."

For more information, please visit www.verdemed.com

José Bacellar

President and CEO

About Verdemed

Verdemed is a Canadian medical cannabis company working to improve the health of millions of patients in Latin America. Based in Toronto, Verdemed's multi-level and multi-market approach seeks to bridge the gap between the pharmaceutical and medical cannabis landscapes in Europe and North America and the clinical needs of patients and doctors in Latin America.

The Company's international footprint provides strategic access to both effective natural cannabis therapies and innovative new products. Verdemed plans to offer a wide range of cannabinoid-based medications to Latin America in the coming years and expects these products to be fully approved by the regulatory agencies in the region, such as ANMAT, Anvisa, COFEPRIS, DIGEMID, Invima, and ISP.

With its Canadian-based products, Verdemed is uniquely positioned to address the steep regulatory hurdles in Latin America. The Company aspires to become the platform of choice for global innovators seeking to enter Latin America with new medical cannabis products.

Verdemed combines Canadian cannabis industry expertise with smart Latin American capital, general pharmaceutical business knowledge, superior regulatory affairs capabilities and top-tier medical experience. Verdemed is building the medical cannabis brand of choice for Latin America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

