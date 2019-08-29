Verdemed, which is building the medical cannabis brand of choice for Latin America, announces the appointment of Mr. David Beatty as a member of its Board of Directors, and Mr. Alexandre Penha as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - VERDEMED HOLDINGS INC. ("Verdemed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Beatty as a member of its Board of Directors, and Mr. Alexandre Penha as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Beatty and Mr. Penha have extensive Canadian capital markets experience, with solid track records of raising capital, building enterprises, managing IPOs and leading publicly traded companies.

Mr. Beatty has been a member of the Board of Directors at OMERS since 2013, serving on its Investment Committee and Human Resources Committee. Mr. Beatty brings 30 years of experience in investment banking, largely focused on equity financing and mergers and acquisitions. He is currently Managing Director, Industrial Alliance Securities. Mr. Beatty is the former Chief Executive Officer of Rio Novo Gold Inc. and Chairman of Rio Verde Minerals, and was a co-founder of Westwind Partners Inc., an investment bank that was acquired by Thomas Weisel Partners.

Mr. Beatty was a member of the TSX/OSC Mining Standards Task Force in 1997-1998, which drafted the National Instrument 43/101 regulations, and is also a past member of the IDA Corporate Finance Committee. He co-founded Yamana Gold Inc. and is a director of Guyana Goldfields. Mr. Beatty holds a B.Comm. (Queen's) and an M.Phil., International Affairs (Cambridge), as well as an MBA (Harvard Business School).

Mr. Penha has more than 15 years of experience in Canadian capital markets, where he focused on junior companies, including roles in investment banking and equity research. He has also served as an executive officer of many TSX and TSX-V listed companies, where he played important roles in raising capital and arranging entry into public equity markets, as well as in corporate development and mergers and acquisitions strategies. His past positions include VP, Corporate Development and member of the Board of Directors of Australian-listed fertilizer company Fertoz Limited (ASX:FTZ). Mr. Penha has also been EVP, Corporate Development, director and chair of the Audit Committee of Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV:SMY); VP, Corporate Development of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA); General Manager, Corporate Development of Rio Novo Gold (TSX:RN); and VP, Corporate Development of Rio Verde Minerals Development Corp. (TSX:RVD).

Mr. Penha also worked for more than seven years in corporate finance at several capital markets institutions based in Brazil. He holds an MBA (York University, Schulich School of Business), a B.Sc. economics (Rio de Janeiro State University) and a postgraduate degree in corporate finance (Getulio Vargas Foundation, Rio de Janeiro).

Verdemed welcomes David Beatty and Alexandre Penha to the company to join the rest of the senior leadership team and wishes them good luck and success in their new roles.

For more information, please visit www.verdemed.com

José Bacellar

President and CEO

About Verdemed

Verdemed is a Canadian medical cannabis company working to improve the health of millions of patients in Latin America. Based in Toronto, Verdemed's multi-level and multi-market approach seeks to bridge the gap between the pharmaceutical and medical cannabis landscapes in Europe and North America and the clinical needs of patients and doctors in Latin America.

The Company's international footprint provides strategic access to both effective natural cannabis therapies and innovative new products. Verdemed plans to offer a wide range of cannabinoid-based medications to Latin America in the coming years and expects these products to be fully approved by the regulatory agencies in the region, such as ANMAT, Anvisa, COFEPRIS, DIGEMID, Invima, and ISP.

With its Canadian-based products, Verdemed is uniquely positioned to address the steep regulatory hurdles in Latin America. The Company aspires to become the platform of choice for global innovators seeking to enter Latin America with new medical cannabis products.

Verdemed combines Canadian cannabis industry expertise with smart Latin American capital, general pharmaceutical business knowledge, superior regulatory affairs capabilities and top-tier medical experience. Verdemed is building the medical cannabis brand of choice for Latin America.

