Verdigris Technologies announces latest smart building advancement revolutionizing building transparency and energy savings: Disaggregation

"Verdigris is a fantastic tool that provides a phenomenal amount of data. We really liked the granularity of data because it allowed us to drill down and identify the issues that we would not have otherwise been able to catch…..we were able to spot times when chillers were running when they shouldn't be." - Jim Hussey, CEO, Marina Mechanical

How does it work? Each piece of equipment- whether a light, refrigerator, HVAC system or coffee pot, has a unique electrical signal or energy pattern they emit. Our in-house sensors sense and collect data from electrical panels at such high frequencies that they can tease apart the unique waveforms corresponding to each device. Imagine the enormous implications this has for the facilities manager wanting to find the dead lightbulbs in a hotel without checking each by hand or the factory manager wanting to identify when industrial equipment is lagging. The executive trying to reach corporate sustainability goals too can benefit by mandating non-critical loads are turned off. In all these scenarios, disaggregation identifies ways to reduce cost that were previously unseen.

What if a building manager wanted to know which lights are on at low occupancy periods? Currently our customers can set alerts at a circuit level. When a circuit is using energy beyond or below a certain threshold, ping! They can check what devices the circuit is connected to for trends and anomalies. At a device level, our engineering teams can work with key customers to create tailored alerts.

What's on our roadmap? This is just the beginning. Our roadmap includes making Disaggregation Alerts a core product and using AI to auto classify devices (right now labeling is manual). For more information on Disaggregation click here. Check out our website for other ways we are helping companies reduce energy consumption, cut costs, and reduce their carbon footprint. Please email info@verdigris.co for inquiries.

About Us: Verdigris makes equipment-level electricity monitoring inexpensive and simple. Leveraging the power of AI, Verdigris helps transform dumb buildings into smart buildings that are more reliable, efficient, and automated. Powerful analytics scan rich data streams, obtained via our IoT sensors, to find hidden inefficiencies, produce itemized utilities reports and empower building managers to optimize facilities management. Verdigris was named one of the top ten Most Innovative Companies in Energy by Fast Company and has a customer base which spans nine countries and 80+ enterprise customers. Headquartered at the NASA Ames Research Park in Moffett Field, Mountain View, California, Verdigris is a venture-backed company established in 2012 and has raised $22 million to date. For more information, visit www.verdigris.co.

SOURCE Verdigris Technologies

Related Links

http://www.verdigris.co

