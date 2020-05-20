VEREIT® Announces First Quarter 2020 Operating Results

PHOENIX, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income of $86.9 million and net income per diluted share of $0.07

and net income per diluted share of Achieved $0.17 AFFO per diluted share

AFFO per diluted share Acquisitions totaled $146.2 million in the first quarter with no transactions subsequent to the quarter

in the first quarter with no transactions subsequent to the quarter The office partnership acquired a $33.1 million property of which the Company's cash contribution to the purchase amount was $2.7 million

property of which the Company's cash contribution to the purchase amount was Dispositions totaled $133.0 million in the first quarter and $187.5 million year-to-date, including the Company's share of dispositions contributed to the office partnership of $70.2 million

in the first quarter and year-to-date, including the Company's share of dispositions contributed to the office partnership of Total debt increased from $5.71 billion to $6.31 billion primarily due to cash drawn on the revolving line of credit as a cautious safeguard; Net Debt increased from $5.79 billion to $5.82 billion , or 39.3% Net Debt to Gross Real Estate Investments

to primarily due to cash drawn on the revolving line of credit as a cautious safeguard; Net Debt increased from to , or 39.3% Net Debt to Gross Real Estate Investments Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA was unchanged from last quarter at 5.7x

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Rental Revenue

Rental revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased $18.2 million to $298.6 million as compared to rental revenue of $316.8 million for the same quarter in 2019.

Net Income and Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased $15.9 million to $86.9 million as compared to net income of $71.0 million for the same quarter in 2019, and net income per diluted share increased $0.02 to $0.07 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income per diluted share of $0.05 for the same quarter in 2019.

Normalized EBITDA

Normalized EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased $8.4 million to $255.5 million as compared to Normalized EBITDA of $263.9 million for the same quarter in 2019.

Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Limited Partners ("FFO") and FFO per Diluted Share

FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased $8.5 million to $181.8 million, as compared to $190.3 million for the same quarter in 2019, and FFO per diluted share decreased $0.02 to $0.17 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to FFO per diluted share of $0.19 for the same quarter in 2019.

Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Limited Partners ("AFFO") and AFFO per Diluted Share

AFFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased $2.6 million to $181.0 million, as compared to $178.4 million for the same quarter in 2019, and AFFO per diluted share decreased $0.01 to $0.17 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared $0.18 for the same quarter in 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As a cautious safeguard, during the first quarter, VEREIT initiated an additional draw, in excess of normal operating requirements, of $600 million on the Company's revolving line of credit to enhance its cash position. As of the end of the first quarter, the Company had corporate liquidity of approximately $1.23 billion comprised of $600.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $628.7 million of availability under its credit facility. In addition, secured debt was reduced by $121.3 million.

Consolidated Financial Statistics

Financial Statistics as of the quarter ended March 31, 2020 are as follows: Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA of 5.7x, Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of 3.3x, Unencumbered Asset Ratio of 81.2%, Net Debt to Gross Real Estate Investments of 39.3%, and Weighted Average Debt Term of 4.4 years.

Common Stock Dividend Information

Due to the economic uncertainty related to COVID-19, on May 18, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a reduced quarterly dividend for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.077 per share from $0.1375 per share. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2020. The Board of Directors has not made any decisions with respect to its dividend policy beyond the second quarter and will continue to monitor the current environment.

Management Commentary

Glenn J. Rufrano, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "To begin, I would like to applaud those in the healthcare profession and all the first responders who have made such a difference in our lives - certainly mine. While we would have normally expected 100% rent receipts for April and May, given current conditions, the actual receipts approximating 80% are a tribute to our quality tenants and portfolio diversification. The Board's decision to reduce the dividend this quarter is not based generally upon a micro review of our business, but more importantly, on a macro review of an uncertain economy. We chose this base amount on which to build the dividend while protecting against any increase in debt. As more information is available in each of the next two quarters, this decision will be under constant review."

Real Estate Portfolio

As of March 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 3,853 properties with total portfolio occupancy of 99.1%, investment grade tenancy of 36.7% and a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.3 years. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, same-store rents (3,758 properties) increased 0.2% as compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Real Estate Leasing Activity

During the quarter, the Company entered into 53 new and renewal leases on approximately 2.0 million square feet, or 2.3% of the portfolio. Leasing activity included 1.4 million square feet of early renewals.

Property Acquisitions

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company acquired 25 properties for approximately $146.2 million at an average cash cap rate of 6.9%.

Office Partnership

On January 13, 2020, the Company formed an office partnership which allows VEREIT to reduce balance sheet office exposure while utilizing the Company's in-house infrastructure to manage and increase the value of the enterprise. The partnership is a traditional 80/20 structure and will include three VEREIT office assets totaling approximately $137.5 million. Two of the three properties were contributed at the time of closing, totaling $87.7 million, with the last property expected to be added to the partnership mid-year 2020 for $49.8 million. In addition, the partnership closed on an external property acquisition for $33.1 million of which the Company's cash contribution to the purchase amount was $2.7 million.

Property Dispositions

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company disposed of 30 properties for an aggregate sales price of $133.0 million, including the Company's share of dispositions contributed to the office partnership of $70.2 million. Of the total disposition amount, $122.5 million was used in the total weighted average cash cap rate calculation of 8.0%, including $10.2 million in net sales of Red Lobster restaurants. The gain on first quarter sales was approximately $25.2 million.

Subsequent Events

Property Acquisitions

There were no acquisitions subsequent to the quarter end.

Property Dispositions

From April 1, 2020 through May 7, 2020, portfolio dispositions totaled $54.5 million. Dispositions year-to-date through May 7, 2020, totaled $187.5 million, including the Company's share of dispositions contributed to the office partnership of $70.2 million.

COVID-19 Company Update

As of May 15, 2020, VEREIT had received approximately 81% of April rent and 78% of May rent, which includes approximately 2% to be paid in arrears by a Government agency tenant. VEREIT is in continuing discussions with tenants regarding unpaid rent. The property type breakdown is as follows:

Property Type April May Total Retail 83% 78% Casual Dining 25% 28% Quick Service 73% 72% Total Restaurant 46% 47% Total Office 97% 96% Total Industrial 98% 91%

Rent relief requests have been received from tenants representing approximately 34% of rental income on an annualized basis as of May 15, 2020, including some tenants that paid April and May rent. These requests vary in timeframes, but are concentrated within the two to four month range. The property type breakdown is as follows:

Property Type

Total Retail 31% Casual Dining 81% Quick Service 53% Total Restaurant 69% Total Office 8% Total Industrial 28%

Further rent collection and relief request details can be found in our investor presentation filed today.

Balance Sheet Update

As of May 15, 2020, VEREIT had corporate liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion comprised of $601.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $588.0 million of availability under its credit facility.

2020 Guidance

As previously stated, given the economic uncertainty and rapidly-evolving circumstances related to COVID-19, the Company has withdrawn its previously issued 2020 guidance and is not providing an updated outlook at this time.

Audio Webcast and Call Details

The live audio webcast will be available, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, on the Company's Investor Relations website at: http://ir.vereit.com/. The dial-in information is as follows: (844) 746-0748 (domestic) or (412) 317-5274 (international). Participants should log in 10-15 minutes early.

Approximately one hour following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the link above and archived for up to 12 months. A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 10143075. The telephone replay will be available until June 3, 2020.

About the Company

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.8 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 89.5 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Data



Rent collection percentages disclosed in the COVID-19 Company Update section are based on contractual rent and recoveries paid by tenants to cover estimated tax, insurance and common area maintenance expenses, including the Company's pro rata share of such amounts related to properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures.

Descriptions of FFO and AFFO, EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA, Principal Outstanding and Adjusted Principal Outstanding, Net Debt, Interest Expense, Excluding Non-Cash Amortization, Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio, Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized Ratio, Net Debt Leverage Ratio, and Unencumbered Asset Ratio are provided below. Refer to the subsequent tables for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the calculations of these financial ratios.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") and Normalized EBITDA

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit") has promulgated a supplemental performance measure known as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"). Nareit defines EBITDAre as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, impairment write-downs on real estate, gains or losses from disposition of property and our pro rata share of EBITDAre adjustments related to unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. We calculated EBITDAre in accordance with Nareit's definition described above.

In addition to EBITDAre, we use Normalized EBITDA as a non-GAAP supplemental performance measure to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. Normalized EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents EBITDAre, modified to exclude non-routine items such as acquisition-related expenses, litigation and non-routine costs, net, net revenue or expense earned or incurred that is related to the services agreement associated with a discontinued operation, gains or losses on sale of investment securities or mortgage notes receivable, payments on fully reserved loan receivables and restructuring expenses. We also exclude certain non-cash items such as impairments of goodwill and intangible assets, straight-line rental revenue, gains or losses on derivatives, gains or losses on the extinguishment or forgiveness of debt, write-off of program development costs, and amortization of intangibles, above-market lease assets and below-market lease liabilities. Normalized EBITDA omits the Normalized EBITDA impact of Excluded Properties. Management believes that excluding these costs from EBITDAre provides investors with supplemental performance information that is consistent with the performance models and analysis used by management, and provides investors a view of the performance of our portfolio over time. Therefore, EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Normalized EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Normalized EBITDA as one measure of its operating performance when formulating corporate goals and evaluating the effectiveness of the Company's strategies. Normalized EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Excluded Properties



Excluded Properties are properties for which (i) the related mortgage loan is in default, and (ii) management decides to transfer the properties to the lender in connection with settling the mortgage note obligation. Certain non-GAAP measures and operating metrics omit the impact of such properties for the month beginning with the date that such criteria are met and ending with the disposition date, in order to better reflect the ongoing operations of the Company.

At and during the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019 there were no Excluded Properties.

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio



Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio is the sum of (i) Interest Expense, excluding non-cash amortization, (ii) secured debt principal amortization on Adjusted Principal Outstanding and (iii) dividends attributable to preferred shares divided by Normalized EBITDA. Management believes that Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio is a useful supplemental measure of our ability to satisfy fixed financing obligations.

Fixed Rate Debt



Fixed Rate Debt includes variable rate debt effectively fixed through the use of interest rate swap agreements.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")



Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the Nareit, an industry trade group, has promulgated a supplemental performance measure known as funds from operations ("FFO"), which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. FFO is not equivalent to our net income or loss as determined under U.S. GAAP.

Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for gains or losses from disposition of property, depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, impairment write-downs on real estate, and our pro rata share of FFO adjustments related to unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. We calculate FFO in accordance with Nareit's definition described above.

In addition to FFO, we use adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") as a non-GAAP supplemental financial performance measure to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. AFFO, as defined by the Company, excludes from FFO non-routine items such as acquisition-related expenses, litigation and non-routine costs, net, net revenue or expense earned or incurred that is related to the services agreement associated with a discontinued operation, gains or losses on sale of investment securities or mortgage notes receivable, payments on fully reserved loan receivables and restructuring expenses. We also exclude certain non-cash items such as impairments of goodwill and intangible assets, straight-line rent, net direct financing lease adjustments, gains or losses on derivatives, reserves for loan loss, gains or losses on the extinguishment or forgiveness of debt, non-current portion of the tax benefit or expense, equity-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, deferred financing costs, premiums and discounts on debt and investments, above-market lease assets and below-market lease liabilities. We omit the impact of the Excluded Properties and related non-recourse mortgage notes from FFO to calculate AFFO. Management believes that excluding these costs from FFO provides investors with supplemental performance information that is consistent with the performance models and analysis used by management, and provides investors a view of the performance of our portfolio over time. AFFO allows for a comparison of the performance of our operations with other publicly-traded REITs, as AFFO, or an equivalent measure, is routinely reported by publicly-traded REITs, and we believe often used by analysts and investors for comparison purposes.

For all of these reasons, we believe FFO and AFFO, in addition to net income (loss), as defined by U.S. GAAP, are helpful supplemental performance measures and useful in understanding the various ways in which our management evaluates the performance of the Company over time. However, not all REITs calculate FFO and AFFO the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) and are not intended to be used as a liquidity measure indicative of cash flow available to fund our cash needs. Neither the SEC, Nareit, nor any other regulatory body has evaluated the acceptability of the exclusions used to adjust FFO in order to calculate AFFO and its use as a non-GAAP financial performance measure.

Gross Real Estate Investments



Gross Real Estate Investments represent total gross real estate and related assets of Operating Properties, equity investments in the Cole REITs, investment in direct financing leases, investment securities backed by real estate and mortgage notes receivable, and the Company's pro rata share of such amounts related to properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, net of gross intangible lease liabilities. We believe that the presentation of Gross Real Estate Investments, which shows our total investments in real estate and related assets, in connection with Net Debt, provides useful information to investors to assess our overall financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage. Gross Real Estate Investments should not be considered as an alternative to the Company's real estate investments balance as determined in accordance with GAAP or any other GAAP financial measures and should only be considered together with, and as a supplement to, the Company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Interest Expense, Excluding Non-Cash Amortization



Interest Expense, excluding non-cash amortization is a non-GAAP measure that represents interest expense incurred on the outstanding principal balance of our debt and the Company's pro rata share of the unconsolidated joint ventures' outstanding principal balance. This measure excludes (i) the amortization of deferred financing costs, premiums and discounts, which is included in interest expense in accordance with GAAP, and (ii) the impact of Excluded Properties and related non-recourse mortgage notes. We believe that the presentation of Interest Expense, excluding non-cash amortization, which shows the interest expense on our contractual debt obligations, provides useful information to investors to assess our overall solvency and financial flexibility. Interest Expense, excluding non-cash amortization should not be considered as an alternative to the Company's interest expense as determined in accordance with GAAP or any other GAAP financial measures and should only be considered together with and as a supplement to the Company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Net Debt Leverage Ratio



Net Debt Leverage Ratio equals Net Debt divided by Gross Real Estate Investments. We believe that the presentation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because our management reviews Net Debt Leverage Ratio as part of its management of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

Net Debt, Principal Outstanding and Adjusted Principal Outstanding



Principal Outstanding is a non-GAAP measure that represents the Company's outstanding principal debt balance, excluding certain GAAP adjustments, such as premiums and discounts, financing and issuance costs, and related accumulated amortization. Adjusted Principal Outstanding includes the Company's pro rata share of the unconsolidated joint ventures' outstanding principal debt balance and omits the outstanding principal balance of mortgage notes secured by Excluded Properties. We believe that the presentation of Principal Outstanding and Adjusted Principal Outstanding, which show our contractual debt obligations, provides useful information to investors to assess our overall financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage. Principal Outstanding and Adjusted Principal Outstanding should not be considered as alternatives to the Company's consolidated debt balance as determined in accordance with GAAP or any other GAAP financial measures and should only be considered together with, and as a supplement to, the Company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Net Debt is a non-GAAP measure used to show the Company's Adjusted Principal Outstanding, less all cash and cash equivalents and the Company's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint ventures' cash and cash equivalents. We believe that the presentation of Net Debt provides useful information to investors because our management reviews Net Debt as part of its management of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized Ratio



Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized equals Net Debt divided by the respective quarter Normalized EBITDA multiplied by four. We believe that the presentation of Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized provides useful information to investors because our management reviews Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized as part of its management of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

Unencumbered Asset Ratio



Unencumbered Asset Ratio equals unencumbered Gross Real Estate Investments divided by Gross Real Estate Investments. Management believes that Unencumbered Asset Ratio is a useful supplemental measure of our overall liquidity and leverage.

Forward-Looking Statements



Information set forth herein contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the federal securities laws, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which reflect the Company's expectations and projections regarding future events and plans, the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and business, including acquisitions, rent receipts, rent relief requests, debt levels, the payment of future dividends and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business. Generally, the words "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "goals," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available and involve a number of known and unknown assumptions and risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual events and plans or could cause the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further, information regarding historical rent collections should not serve as an indication of future rent collections.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: the duration and extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the businesses of our tenants (including their ability to timely make rent payments) and the economy generally; federal or state legislation or regulation that could impact the timely payment of rent by tenants in light of COVID-19; the Company's plans, market and other expectations, objectives, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts; the Company's ability to renew leases, lease vacant space or re-lease space as leases expire on favorable terms or at all; risks associated with tenant, geographic and industry concentrations with respect to the Company's properties; risks accompanying the management of its industrial partnership and office partnership; the impact of impairment charges in respect of certain of the Company's properties; unexpected costs or liabilities that may arise from potential dispositions, including related to limited partnership, tenant-in-common and Delaware statutory trust real estate programs and the Company's management with respect to such programs; competition in the acquisition and disposition of properties and in the leasing of its properties including that the Company may be unable to acquire, dispose of, or lease properties on advantageous terms or at all; risks associated with bankruptcies or insolvencies of tenants, from tenant defaults generally or from the unpredictability of the business plans and financial condition of the Company's tenants, which are heightened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with the Company's substantial indebtedness, including that such indebtedness may affect the Company's ability to pay dividends and that the terms and restrictions within the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness may restrict its borrowing and operating flexibility; the ability to retain or hire key personnel; and continuation or deterioration of current market conditions. Additional factors that may affect future results are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VEREIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for share and per share data) (Unaudited)





March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS







Real estate investments, at cost:







Land

$ 2,715,625



$ 2,738,679

Buildings, fixtures and improvements

10,135,933



10,200,550

Intangible lease assets

1,899,900



1,904,641

Total real estate investments, at cost

14,751,458



14,843,870

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization

3,659,980



3,594,247

Total real estate investments, net

11,091,478



11,249,623

Operating lease right-of-use assets

211,187



215,227

Investment in unconsolidated entities

78,718



68,825

Cash and cash equivalents

600,945



12,921

Restricted cash

18,720



20,959

Rent and tenant receivables and other assets, net

345,103



348,395

Goodwill

1,337,773



1,337,773

Real estate assets held for sale, net

88,513



26,957

Total assets

$ 13,772,437



$ 13,280,680











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Mortgage notes payable, net

$ 1,405,701



$ 1,528,134

Corporate bonds, net

2,814,474



2,813,739

Convertible debt, net

319,120



318,183

Credit facility, net

1,767,306



1,045,669

Below-market lease liabilities, net

134,410



143,583

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

125,358



126,320

Derivative, deferred rent and other liabilities

146,893



90,349

Distributions payable

150,493



150,364

Operating lease liabilities

217,567



221,061

Total liabilities

7,081,322



6,437,402

Series F preferred stock

309



309

Common stock

10,778



10,768

Additional paid-in capital

13,252,447



13,251,962

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(104,217)



(27,670)

Accumulated deficit

(6,475,568)



(6,399,626)

Total stockholders' equity

6,683,749



6,835,743

Non-controlling interests

7,366



7,535

Total equity

6,691,115



6,843,278

Total liabilities and equity

$ 13,772,437



$ 13,280,680



VEREIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019 Revenues:







Rental

$ 298,586



$ 316,843

Fees from managed partnerships

596



37

Total revenues

299,182



316,880

Operating expenses:







Acquisition-related

1,523



985

Litigation and non-routine costs, net

(8,564)



(21,492)

Property operating

30,490



32,378

General and administrative

15,056



14,846

Depreciation and amortization

124,080



136,555

Impairments

8,380



11,988

Restructuring

—



9,076

Total operating expenses

170,965



184,336

Other (expense) income:







Interest expense

(64,696)



(71,254)

Loss on extinguishment and forgiveness of debt, net

(1,280)



—

Other income (loss), net

175



(439)

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

246



500

Gain on disposition of real estate and real estate assets held for sale, net

25,249



10,831

Total other expenses, net

(40,306)



(60,362)

Income before taxes

87,911



72,182

Provision for income taxes

(1,048)



(1,211)

Net income

86,863



70,971

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(55)



(1,667)

Net income attributable to the General Partner

$ 86,808



$ 69,304











Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders

$ 0.07



$ 0.05

Distributions declared per common share

$ 0.1375



$ 0.1375



VEREIT, INC. EBITDA, EBITDAre AND NORMALIZED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

March 31,

2019 Net income

$ 86,863



$ 71,168



$ 70,971

Adjustments:











Interest expense

64,696



69,628



71,254

Depreciation and amortization

124,080



112,307



136,555

Provision for income taxes

1,048



719



1,211

Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

1,761



1,603



288

EBITDA

$ 278,448



$ 255,425



$ 280,279

Gain on disposition of real estate assets, net

(25,249)



(41,541)



(10,831)

Impairments of real estate

8,380



22,851



11,988

EBITDAre

$ 261,579



$ 236,735



$ 281,436

Payments received on fully reserved loans

—



(133)



—

Acquisition-related expenses

1,523



1,168



985

Litigation and non-routine costs, net

(8,564)



8,659



(21,492)

Loss on investments

541



—



470

Loss on derivative instruments, net

—



—



34

Amortization of above-market lease assets and deferred lease incentives, net of amortization of below-market lease liabilities

748



504



731

Loss on extinguishment and forgiveness of debt, net

1,280



17,413



—

Net direct financing lease adjustments

365



387



409

Straight-line rent

(2,054)



(7,107)



(7,412)

Restructuring expenses

—



356



9,076

Other adjustments, net

(205)



(3,511)



(113)

Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

268



(559)



(188)

Adjustment for Excluded Properties

—



3



—

Normalized EBITDA

$ 255,481



$ 253,915



$ 263,936

Normalized EBITDA annualized

$ 1,021,924



$ 1,015,660



$ 1,055,744



VEREIT, INC. FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019 Net income

$ 86,863



$ 70,971

Dividends on non-convertible preferred stock

(12,948)



(17,973)

Gain on disposition of real estate assets, net

(25,249)



(10,831)

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

123,645



135,861

Impairment of real estate

8,380



11,988

Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

1,131



288

FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

$ 181,822



$ 190,304











Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

1,077,937,799



968,460,296

Effect of weighted-average Limited Partner OP Units and dilutive securities

1,813,441



24,838,018

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

1,079,751,240



993,298,314











FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners per diluted share

$ 0.168



$ 0.192



VEREIT, INC. ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019 FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

$ 181,822



$ 190,304















Acquisition-related expenses

1,523



985

Litigation and non-routine costs, net

(8,564)



(21,492)

Loss on investments

541



470

Loss on derivative instruments, net

—



34

Amortization of premiums and discounts on debt and investments, net

(689)



(1,264)

Amortization of above-market lease assets and deferred lease incentives, net of amortization of below-market lease liabilities

748



731

Net direct financing lease adjustments

365



409

Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs

2,841



3,494

Loss on extinguishment and forgiveness of debt, net

1,280



—

Straight-line rent

(2,054)



(7,412)

Equity-based compensation

2,602



2,687

Restructuring expenses

—



9,076

Other adjustments, net

228



569

Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities

331



(188)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners

$ 180,974



$ 178,403











Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

1,077,937,799



968,460,296

Effect of weighted-average Limited Partner OP Units and dilutive securities

1,813,441



24,838,018

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

1,079,751,240



993,298,314











AFFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners per diluted share

$ 0.168



$ 0.180



VEREIT, INC. FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS STATISTICS AND RATIOS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended











March 31,

2020 Interest expense - as reported









$ (64,696)

Adjustments:











Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash charges









(2,924)

Amortization of net premiums









772

Unconsolidated joint ventures' pro rata share









(579)

Interest Expense, Excluding Non-Cash Amortization









$ (63,123)







Three Months Ended



March 31,

2020 Interest Expense, Excluding Non-Cash Amortization









$ 63,123

Secured debt principal amortization









1,071

Dividends attributable to preferred shares









12,948

Total fixed charges









77,142

Normalized EBITDA









255,481

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio









3.31 x





March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Mortgage notes payable, net

$ 1,405,701



$ 1,528,134

Corporate bonds, net

2,814,474



2,813,739

Convertible debt, net

319,120



318,183

Credit facility, net

1,767,306



1,045,669

Total debt - as reported

6,306,601



5,705,725

Deferred financing costs, net

37,896



39,721

Net discounts (premiums)

6,389



5,413

Principal Outstanding

6,350,886



5,750,859

Unconsolidated joint ventures' pro rata share

68,360



53,850

Adjusted Principal Outstanding

$ 6,419,246



$ 5,804,709

Cash and cash equivalents

(600,945)



(12,921)

Pro rata share of unconsolidated joint ventures' cash and cash equivalents

(2,567)



(1,480)

Net Debt

$ 5,815,734



$ 5,790,308







March 31,

2020 Total real estate investments, at cost - as reported









$ 14,751,458

Adjustments:











Investment in Cole REITs









7,009

Gross assets held for sale









104,064

Investment in direct financing leases, net









8,951

Gross below market leases









(236,378)

Unconsolidated joint ventures' pro rata share









146,852

Gross Real Estate Investments









$ 14,781,956







March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Net Debt

$ 5,815,734



$ 5,790,308

Normalized EBITDA annualized

1,021,924



1,015,660

Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA Annualized Ratio

5.69 x

5.70 x





March 31, 2020 Net Debt









$ 5,815,734

Gross Real Estate Investments









14,781,956

Net Debt Leverage Ratio









39.3 %





Unencumbered Gross Real Estate Investments









$ 12,005,190

Gross Real Estate Investments









14,781,956

Unencumbered asset ratio









81.2 %

SOURCE VEREIT, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vereit.com

