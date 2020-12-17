VEREIT® Completes One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT" or the "Company"), a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S., announced today that the Company has completed its previously announced one-for-five reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock.

Pursuant to the reverse stock split, every five shares of VEREIT's issued and outstanding shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, were converted into one share of common stock, $0.01 par value per share. Fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be paid in cash based on the trailing average closing price of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange for a period of three trading days prior to the effective date of the reverse stock split. The previously announced quarterly dividend of $0.077 per common share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2020 will now be $0.385 per share after accounting for the one-for-five reverse stock split. The shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE at the opening of trading on December 18, 2020 under the same ticker, "VER," with a new CUSIP number of 92339V 308.

The reverse stock split affected all record holders of the Company's common stock uniformly and did not affect any record holder's percentage ownership interest in the Company, except for de minimis changes as a result of the elimination of fractional shares. The reverse stock split did not affect the number of the Company's authorized shares of common stock.

