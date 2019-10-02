VEREIT® to Issue Third Quarter 2019 Quarterly Report and Host Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT" or the "Company") announced that it expects to issue, jointly with its operating partnership, VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), its Third Quarter 2019 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

The Company will also host an earnings conference call, which will also be webcasted, on the same day at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. The call will be conducted by Glenn J. Rufrano, VEREIT's Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J. Bartolotta, VEREIT's Chief Financial Officer.

Audio Webcast and Call Details

The live audio webcast will be available, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, on the Company's Investor Relations website at: http://ir.vereit.com/. The dial-in information is as follows: (844) 746-0748 (domestic) or (412) 317-5274 (international). Participants should log in 10-15 minutes early.

Approximately one hour following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the link above and archived for up to 12 months. A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 10135550. The telephone replay will be available until November 13, 2019.

About the Company

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 90.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which reflect VEREIT's and the Operating Partnership's expectations regarding future results, events and plans, including the expectation that VEREIT and the Operating Partnership will file their Third Quarter 2019 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and host an earnings conference call on the announced date. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Generally, the words "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continues" and variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results are contained in VEREIT's and the Operating Partnership's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. VEREIT and the Operating Partnership disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

