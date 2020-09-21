Vergent and iQDE Announce Strategic Partnership to Benefit Lenders

JACKSON, Miss. and IRVING, Texas, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vergent Loan Management Software and iQ Decision Engine (iQDE) have partnered to offer a full-cycle fintech infrastructure platform for lenders that includes integrated software, data and decisioning models. The joint effort is the first of its kind for both companies and an exciting introduction for iQDE.

Vergent offers comprehensive tools to manage portfolios for consumer, installment, and auto lending from over 50 years of accumulated experience, while iQDE powers the technology used to make lending decisions based on over 18 years of experience and two million loans originated by clients. With this partnership, the companies provide complementary services and a seamless omni-channel experience for lenders.

Scott Putnam, CEO at Vergent, said of the partnership, "iQDE is the definitive industry leader in loan decisioning, with years of successful experience generating significant origination volume. Embedding the IQDE engine within the powerful Vergent LMS enterprise lending platform will provide the absolute best-in-class industry solution for lenders looking to grow their portfolio and effectively manage the associated risk profile."

Brian Kamedula, Chief Revenue Officer at iQDE also said, "This new venture represents a big step for iQDE and will put our decisioning software front and center. Vergent is an established leader in loan management systems and we couldn't be happier about joining forces with them."

Each company will continue to offer services individually and rely on the combined network to enhance client relationships.

About Vergent Loan Management Software

Vergent is a loan management software company based in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Founded in 2006, the company provides web-based loan management software for thousands of storefront and online financial services organizations in the US, Canada, Mexico and Central America. The company is a six-time Inc. 5000 Honoree, reflecting their status as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation.

About iQ Decision Engine

iQ Decision Engine is a fintech company based in Irving, Texas. As a spinoff of the Cortex lending platform since 2019, the company offers decisioning software based on 18 years of development, with 2M consumer loans and $4B originated across numerous lending portfolios.

SOURCE TF Holdings, Inc.