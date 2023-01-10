VergeSense Registers Another Historic Year of Growth and Market Expansion

Demand for a deeper understanding of occupancy within portfolios and workspaces propels VergeSense to 188% YoY growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VergeSense, the industry leader in providing enterprises with a true understanding of their occupancy and how their offices are actually being used, announces another year of historic growth. As intermittent, inconsistent occupancy has forced workplace leaders to accelerate the transformation of their portfolios and workspaces, businesses turned to VergeSense to provide them the intelligence they needed to make real estate and workplace decisions with confidence.

With a 188% year-over-year growth in revenue, the historic year for VergeSense featured new and expanded customer relationships with enterprises like Cisco, Autodesk, and BP. The VergeSense customer base grew 30% year-over-year, now representing over 160 customers in 43 countries with an impressive 67 million sqft of office space being measured and analyzed every day.

VergeSense continued to invest in their platform, most notably strengthening their AI-powered Signs of Life technology to capture and measure the spaces that are being passively utilized, as identified by the presence of common objects such as a laptop, bag, or jacket - which makes up 50% of all utilization. This capability is unmatched in the market and gives workplace leaders a true understanding of how their spaces are being used so they can make portfolio decisions based on facts, not assumptions. In addition, VergeSense released Workplace Design Dashboards, providing workplace teams with usage data and insights around which space types are most efficient. To improve the employee experience, VergeSense introduced Kiosk Lite to empower employees to use real-time occupancy data to find available workspaces on-the-go.

"In 2022, inconsistent and unpredictable occupancy became the norm for the majority of enterprises - and in order to succeed, organizations needed to quickly solve the challenge of reducing costs while improving employee experience," says Dan Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder of VergeSense. "Making critical portfolio and workspace decisions like these requires a true understanding of occupancy patterns, and we're honored that so many businesses trust VergeSense to power their workplace transformation."

Highlights from a historic 2022 include:

188% year-over-year revenue growth

30% year-over-year customer growth; representing enterprises across 43 countries

67 million square feet of space measured and analyzed

Launched 13 new integrations with property technology leaders such as Condeco, Spacewell, Archibus, Planon, and FM:Systems.

Winner of The 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Real Estate Platform of the Year

Expanded the team by 57% and made key executive hires including Rachel Gerace , VP of People, Greg Lord , Chief Revenue Officer, and Andrew Robbins , VP of Engineering.

, VP of People, , Chief Revenue Officer, and , VP of Engineering. Opened a new office in Mountain View, California

To learn more about VergeSense, visit www.vergesense.com

About VergeSense

VergeSense is the industry leader in providing enterprises with a true understanding of their occupancy and how their offices are actually being used. Over 160 global companies across 43 countries and 67M sqft rely on VergeSense to continuously and confidently optimize spaces to reduce costs and improve employee experience.

VergeSense customers like Cisco, Autodesk, and BP benefit from confident decision making, ability to adapt spaces faster, and peace of mind from high investment in privacy and security. VergeSense is best fit for organizations who want to properly size their portfolio, validate space designs that delight employees, and optimize facilities operations.

