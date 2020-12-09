VeriCoatings LLC Announces Upcoming Release of Veri-Cate and Veri-Coat

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriCoatings LLC, is announcing the upcoming release of Veri-Coat, an antimicrobial shield that soon will be providing comfort to residents, customers, students, teachers, nurses, employees and patrons of hotels, gyms, malls, restaurants, airlines and airports.

Available nationwide in early 2021, the Veri-Cate disinfectant and Veri-Coat antimicrobial coating with patent approved room light verification technology and patent pending tracing technology uses a specially formulated fluorescent dye and black light technology to verify a surface has been properly cleaned and coated. Killing 99.99 percent of pathogens and ensuring that treated surfaces are protected with a self-disinfecting barrier for up 180 days under certain circumstances.

The health, safety of everyone is our paramount concern and the comfort of knowing a facility is protected using the VeriCoatings system will help our economy and small business community get going again. With concerns about pathogen spread leading to questions about the safety of leaving your home more generally, we believe customers carrying their own VeriCoatings black light will give comfort to them as they enter a location if that facility had been properly cleaned and coated with Veri-Coat.

The Veri-Coat antimicrobial system once applied should last for up to 180 days on most surfaces and provide a verifiable barrier to reassure people in a location that every possible step was taken to ensure their safety and protection. Helping economies and communities open up post pandemic with confidence and without the traditional daily re-treatment requirement as users of these products can verify complete and accurate coverage as well as identify areas where protection is worn or at risk of diminished effectiveness.

"Innovation comes in all forms, including not only how you disinfect hospitals, schools, and retail locations but now how a person can verify a surface has been cleaned. As importantly Veri-Coat's partnerships with cleaning companies and electrostatic sprayer manufacturers retrofitted with our lighting technology will save on labor costs by letting cleaning crews know and not guess if they missed an area" said strategic investor Lonnie Hanlon, CEO of Allen Keith.

"VeriCoatings will also be actively licensing this technology to other disinfectant companies for use in their products with several announcements over the coming months. The company wants this preventative technology out there quickly and to be incorporated in even the most widely available quickly evaporating cleaning chemicals so janitorial staff can know they sprayed properly" added VeriCoatings patent attorney Himanshu Amin.

The protocol for the Veri-Coat product requires that a surface be cleaned thoroughly prior to a two-step process. The first step is an electrostatic disinfectant application of Veri-Cate performed by a certified applicator to all surfaces that air-dries within minutes. The second step is the application of Veri-Coat, a proprietary coating formula that imparts a final biostatic finish to treated surfaces with invisible to the naked eye fluorescent dye, preventing pathogens from living on a surface going forward for up to 180 days or greater dependent on the surface. The application can be verified immediately and going forward using a VeriCoatings black light.

Veri-Coat is colorless, odorless, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic. It constantly reduces microbial contamination of bacteria, viruses, mold, algae, yeast, mildew, fungi and odors, and can play an important role in offering protection from a broad spectrum of pathogens including MRSA, E. coli, Norovirus, C. diff, flu strains, gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, enveloped viruses including the common cold and more than 90 additional diseases and conditions.

Further information about VeriCoatings LLC, Veri-Cate and Veri-Coat can be found at www.vericoatings.com.

SOURCE VeriCoatings LLC

Related Links

https://www.vericoatings.com

