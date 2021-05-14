VeriDetx Corp. Sells VeriDetx Inc. Subsidiary

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriDetx Corp. (www.veridetx.com) (OTCMarkets: VDXI) announced today that VeriDetx Corp. has sold the subsidiary, VeriDetx, Inc. and the assets related to the manufacturing and distribution of the disinfectant booth business to Mr. Gerald "Jerry" Astor. Mr. Astor has purchased these assets by transferring to the Company all of the capital stock he previously received from the Company.

Mr. Astor has resigned as an officer and director of VeriDetx Corp. VeriDetx Corp. will change its name back to WebSafety, Inc. and Rowland Day has been appointed its CEO.

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

