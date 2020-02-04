Veridium Launches Facial Recognition Technology vFace Alongside Behavioural Biometric Capabilities

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentication platform Veridium launches its facial recognition technology, vFace. This software makes facial recognition more accessible, bringing high-end security to mobile apps, and enables facial recognition on all mobile devices with a front camera. The software is available as part of the VeridiumID authenticator application on Android/iOS, as well as for businesses to integrate into their existing apps via an SDK.

Additionally, Veridium has developed patented behavioural biometrics, which gather data from a device's sensors to analyse unique patterns of behaviour. This could be the way a phone, biometric or application is used, alongside location or time of day – providing a seamless, additional layer of security. Veridium's behavioural software can also be used with a device's native biometrics, as well as work with other applications to inform and improve fraud detection.

John Spencer, Chief Product Officer of Veridium comments: "vFace, our facial recognition software, complements our existing digital fingerprint technologies on VeridiumID - a robust authentication platform. vFace can be implemented on any smartphone with a front camera – replacing expensive equipment with a frictionless and convenient app. Businesses implementing biometric authentication such as vFace will see increased security, without the associated costs from substantial password administration and data breaches."

"Our behavioural biometrics capabilities signal a new era in cybersecurity. A malicious actor stealing someone's device and attempts to impersonate their biometrics, will have a difficult time trying to replicate the genuine user's unique mannerisms. By unlocking behavioural biometrics, Veridium can help businesses penetrate the final frontier in security in a way that is both transparent and seamless for the end-user."

"As we move to a passwordless society, it is crucial to take a strategic approach to implementing biometric security and authentication – selecting the appropriate biometric for the right use case. More choice also means a better user experience, for both employees and consumers."

Ali Niknam, CEO of bunq comments: "The decision to move away from passwords to more innovative methods of customer authentication is an important one for us. Integrating biometrics as part of a multi factor approach is hugely valuable in the fight against rising levels of fraud. At bunq we strongly believe in delivering the highest level of security and robust protection for our customers whilst providing them with the most seamless user experience, which is facilitated by Veridium's cutting-edge biometrics."

