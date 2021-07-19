Veridocs Announces Distributor Agreement with Everi

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veridocs Inc., a leader in solutions for ID authentication and identity management, has announced a new distributor agreement with Everi Holdings Inc, a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and loyalty solutions. This partnership will allow Everi to integrate Veridocs' TrueAuthentication® and TrueListCheck™ technology into its numerous product offerings as well as distribute the industry's leading ID authentication technology. Veridocs will continue to service all of its existing gaming relationships and provide its suite of casino solutions.

The integration of Veridocs' technologies into Everi's solutions will bring together two of the leading compliance providers in the gaming industry. Veridocs' TrueAuthentication technology goes beyond a barcode to allow users to authenticate an ID document in seconds, while Veridocs' TrueListCheck reviews a patron's ID in real time against internal, government, and proprietary watch lists, helping users be certain they know their customers. The initial integration into Everi's enrollment kiosks will enable casino patrons to use self-service kiosks for player's club enrollment while allowing the casino to be certain of the validity of the ID and that the patron is not on any blocked lists. This integration will improve experiences for casino patrons and staff while streamlining processes and minimizing the threat of fraud or enrolling blocked persons.

"We are thrilled to be working with Everi on integrating our best-in-class ID authentication software and list checking technology," said Veridocs President and CEO Joe Oprosko. "With real-time, software-powered ID authentication and list checking, casinos will be able to create a streamlined experience for patrons, simplify staff processes, and maintain strong compliance."

"Veridocs TrueAuthentication is a natural fit with our comprehensive range of casino offerings," said Adam Fong, Senior VP of Product Management – Casino Solutions at Everi. "Integrating their sophisticated ID authentication technology is yet another way in enabling us to provide exceptional value to our customers and their players while enhancing efficiencies and improving security."

About Veridocs

Veridocs provides ID authentication and identity management technologies designed to help users be certain of their patrons' identities. With core technologies in ID authentication, facial matching and watch list management, Veridocs is the number one provider for identity management in the highly regulated gaming industry.

Veridocs delivers identity management and compliance services for industries that experience significant financial and regulatory exposure to fraudulent activities. Veridocs' services are designed to automate and consolidate identity management, compliance, monitoring and reporting services into a simple user experience. These enhanced services facilitate a dramatic reduction in fraudulent activities while providing audit trails for clients' regulatory compliance requirements.

Veridocs is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky with the executive office in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a sales and support office in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more, visit Veridocs.com.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

