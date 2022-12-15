Veriff Builds Strong Partner Momentum in 2022 with Continued Growth Across R.E.V. Partner Program

R.E.V. Partner Program launch has fueled expanded strategic partnerships with AWS, Microsoft and Salesforce, and new partnerships in key industries

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today recognizes the success and growth of their R.E.V. Partner Program (Revenue Expansion with Veriff) that launched earlier this year. Since the program's introduction in August, Veriff has enhanced strategic partnerships with AWS, Microsoft and Salesforce, and forged new partnerships with cutting-edge technology organizations in the financial services, mobility, healthcare and hospitality industries including Shockoe, Akia, TrueNorth and more. The program has seen 200% growth in partnership agreements signed since August.

The R.E.V. program is in place to scale Veriff's footprint globally and across industries, and to provide a clear path to the success of Veriff's growing ecosystem of partners. Its mission is to support partners in sales and marketing along with providing partners with access to Veriff's premium IDV platform to help more end users combat identity theft and fraud.

"R.E.V. is a unique partner program that, despite being designed with simplicity at its core, attracts complex and sophisticated entities globally. In launching the program, we wanted to ensure that we built a scalable foundation that will help accelerate success across partners of all sizes and industries," said Manuel Solis III, Head of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Veriff. "Since its launch, we've refined the process of becoming a Veriff partner, making it easier for companies to be a part of Veriff's partner ecosystem and resulting in an increase of new sales opportunities and pursuits. I'm proud to say it's been a foundational year for Veriff's partner program, and we are poised to see continued growth in 2023."

Additional Veriff partner milestones from the year include:

Securing approval to join the UK Government's G-Cloud 13 , a digital marketplace designed for public sector organizations to safely and easily select pre-approved partners to work with.

, a designed for public sector organizations to safely and easily select pre-approved partners to work with. Implementing a partner portal powered by Salesforce, as well as several new internal functionalities and business logic to help streamline partner communications.

powered by Salesforce, as well as several new internal functionalities and business logic to help streamline partner communications. Developing a Partner Awards Program and Partner Event to be announced in the new year.

For more information on R.E.V. or on how to become a part of Veriff's partner ecosystem, go to www.veriff.com/partners . Partnership opportunities across Transformation, Performance and Standard partner types are available.

Veriff is the industry leader in online identity verification, helping businesses achieve greater levels of trust and making the internet a better place for everyone. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across the fintech, crypto, gaming and mobility sectors. Veriff's investors include Tiger Capital, Alkeon, IVP and Accel. Veriff's latest $100 million investment round brings its total funding to $200 million and its valuation to $1.5 billion. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia, and 550+ people from 60 different nationalities, every day we're dedicated to helping businesses and individuals build a more secure world. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com

