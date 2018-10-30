VerifyMe Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB: VRME), a technology solutions company that markets a portfolio of proprietary products in the field of counterfeiting prevention, authentication, track and trace, serialization and multi-factor biometric verification solutions today announced their financial results for the period ended September 30, 2018.

Highlights

Revenue Grew 7,113% Over the Prior Year's Quarter and 315% Over the Second Quarter 2018;

Cash & Cash Equivalents of $2.1 Million with No Debt;

with No Debt; The Company announced an initial order for product labels annually from a well-known international brand owner; production has begun and is expected to be on-going;

an order for product labels annually from a well-known international brand owner; production has begun and is expected to be on-going; Hired Former De La Rue Executive, Keith Cutri as VP- Global Business Development;

as VP- Global Business Development; Contractual partnerships with HP Indigo, Micro Focus and S-One LP are progressing and expanding with some key growth oriented initiatives taking place;

with some key growth oriented initiatives taking place; Roll-Out of Smartphone Enabled New Cloud Connected Authentication Devices

Financial

Revenue for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018 was $28,273 , an increase of 7,113% over the third quarter 2018, and 315% over the second quarter of 2018. Revenue year to date was $35,072 , an increase of 8,847% over the revenue for the same period in 2017.

was , an increase of 7,113% over the third quarter 2018, and 315% over the second quarter of 2018. Revenue year to date was , an increase of 8,847% over the revenue for the same period in 2017. Operating Loss was $567,227 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 , compared to an Operating Loss of $382,766 for the third quarter of 2017. Cumulative year to date Operating Loss was $2,109,586 through the third quarter of 2018, compared to Operating Loss of $1,163,710 for the comparable period of 2017, which was principally due to an increase in non-cash charges related to restricted stock awards and stock options as well as increases in some non-recurring product development expenses related to activities that will expand our operations.

for the quarter ended , compared to an Operating Loss of for the third quarter of 2017. Cumulative year to date Operating Loss was through the third quarter of 2018, compared to Operating Loss of for the comparable period of 2017, which was principally due to an increase in non-cash charges related to restricted stock awards and stock options as well as increases in some non-recurring product development expenses related to activities that will expand our operations. Net Cash Used in Operations for the quarter amounted to $479,476 , compared to $345,294 for the third quarter of 2017. Net Cash Used in Operations year to date was $1,987,465 as compared to $626,743 in the same period in 2017. The increase primarily related to a one-time settlement payment of $500,000 to certain shareholders of the Company as well as increases in expenses related to activities that will expand our operations.

, compared to for the third quarter of 2017. Net Cash Used in Operations year to date was as compared to in the same period in 2017. The increase primarily related to a one-time settlement payment of to certain shareholders of the Company as well as increases in expenses related to activities that will expand our operations. Net loss increased to $479,476 in the third quarter 2018 from a net loss of $384,983 in the third quarter of 2017. Our year to date Net Loss of $2,398,304 compared to a $1,198,079 Net Loss in the comparable period ended September 30, 2017 .

Adjusted EBITDA (in the attached table ), which we believe is a meaningful supplemental disclosure that may be indicative of how management and our Board of Directors evaluates Company performance, adjusts Income or Loss for non-cash charges such as depreciation & amortization, stock based compensation, transactions outside the normal course of business for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 was $(271,297) and $(258,520) . Year to date Adjusted EBITDA was $(894,803) as compared to $(698,163) for the comparable period of 2017.

), which we believe is a meaningful supplemental disclosure that may be indicative of how management and our Board of Directors Company performance, adjusts Income or Loss for non-cash charges such as depreciation & amortization, stock based compensation, transactions outside the normal course of business for the three-month periods ended and 2017 was and . Year to date Adjusted EBITDA was as compared to for the comparable period of 2017. Cash balance as of September 30, 2018 was $2,124,272 compared to $693,001 as of December 31, 2017 , and $759,698 as of September 30 , 2017. The Company has no Long-Term Debt as of September 30, 2018 .

Important Milestones to Watch For:

New RainbowSecure™ Identifier Authentication Technology Revenue Generating Projects

Revenue from VerifyMe's VeriPAS™ Serialization, Track and Trace Cloud Solutions

Additional Licensing Contracts with Label and Packaging Print Providers;

Expansion of VerifyMe Technology to Additional Larger Format HP Indigo Digital Presses

Expansion of VerifyMe Technology to Inkjet and Flexographic Printing Presses

Expansion of VerifyMe Technology to Thermal Transfer Printers

Management Discussion

Patrick White, President and Chief Executive Officer of VerifyMe, stated, "It took a lot of effort but we are now positioned for revenue growth as well as fulfilling "meeting requests" we have received from over 50 prospects which includes some of the largest names in the Fortune 500 from all parts of the globe that have inquired about our products and technology." White continued, "Watch for new announcements concerning new revenue wins, market penetration and key technology expansion offerings in the coming months."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of VerifyMe nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our management uses and relies on Adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that both management and shareholders benefit from referring to the following non-GAAP financial measures in planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Our management uses this non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparison. Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measure have inherent limitations because of the excluded items described in the table below.

VerifyMe defines EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as earnings (or loss) from continuing operations before the items in the table above. VerifyMe excludes these expenses from Adjusted EBITDA because they are non-cash or non-recurring in nature.

We have included in the table attached a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between VerifyMe and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging, products. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels & documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments which work in conjunction with serialization, track and trace software. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements -This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, additional licensing contracts, business projects and acquisition of additional printers which involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "may", "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the company's ability to work with larger partners in selling its technologies to large businesses, production difficulties, research and development issues, inability to purchase additional equipment or supplies, and issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of our products and their acceptance of our technologies. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Interested brand owners, label and packaging printers should contact VerifyMe at:

Email: Sales@verifyme.com

Phone: 585-736-9400

For Investor information contact:

Company: VerifyMe, Inc.

Email: IR@verifyme.com

Website: http://www.verifyme.com

VerifyMe, Inc. Balance Sheets







As of





September 30,

2018



December 31,

2017





(Unaudited)





















ASSETS

































CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,124,272



$ 693,001

Accounts Receivable



28,462





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



18,668





18,668

Inventory



35,102





-

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



2,206,504





711,669



















OTHER ASSETS















Patents and Trademarks, net of accumulated amortization of















$253,259 and $237,331 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017



192,269





191,507

Capitalized Software



30,223





-



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,428,996



$ 903,176



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 442,737



$ 923,202

Notes payable



-





50,000

Common Stock payable



-





122,478

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



442,737





1,095,680



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)















Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $.001 par value, 37,564,767 shares















authorized; 304,778 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and















324,778 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017



305





325



















Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $.001 par value; 85 shares















authorized; 0.85 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and















0.92 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017



-





-



















Common stock of $.001 par value; 675,000,000 authorized; 102,546,708 and

53,873,872 issued, 102,196,168 and 53,523,332 shares outstanding as of

September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017



102,196





53,522



















Additional paid in capital



60,726,539





56,198,126



















Treasury stock as cost (350,540 shares at September 30, 2018 and

December 31, 2017)



(113,389)





(113,389)



















Accumulated deficit



(58,729,392)





(56,331,088)



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



1,986,259





(192,504)



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$ 2,428,996



$ 903,176



VerifyMe, Inc. Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2018



September 30, 2017



September 30, 2018



September 30, 2017





















































NET REVENUE































Sales

$ 28,273



$ 392



$ 35,072



$ 392



































COST OF SALES



12,281





-





14,281







































-

GROSS PROFIT



15,992





392





20,791





392



































OPERATING EXPENSES































General and administrative (a)



357,665





242,401





1,378,999





872,767

Legal and accounting



64,897





51,926





362,371





143,132

Payroll expenses (a)



77,664





71,898





269,518





114,960

Research and development



73,843





15,933





102,272





33,243

Sales and marketing



9,150





-





17,217









Total Operating expenses



583,219





382,158





2,130,377





1,164,102







-

























LOSS BEFORE OTHER INCOME

(EXPENSE)



(567,227)





(381,766)





(2,109,586)





(1,163,710)



































OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME































Interest (expenses) income, net



1,084





(5,000)





1,367





(217,316)

Gain on derecognition of note payable and

accrued interest



86,667





-





86,667





-

Settlement agreement with shareholders



-













(779,000)





-

Gain on accounts payable forgiveness



-













402,248









Change in fair value of warrants



-





1,783





-





103,527

Change in fair value of embedded derivative

liability



-













-





79,420







87,751





(3,217)





(288,718)





(34,369)







-

























NET LOSS

$ (479,476)



$ (384,983)



$ (2,398,304)



$ (1,198,079)



































LOSS PER SHARE































BASIC

$ (0.00)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.06)

DILUTED

$ (0.00)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.06)



































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING































BASIC



101,186,416





42,642,914





91,453,702





21,355,120

DILUTED



101,186,416





42,642,914





91,453,702





21,355,120



(a) Includes share-based compensation of $204,227 and $709,940 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and $101,229 and $452,949 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

VerifyMe, Inc. Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2018



September 30, 2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net loss

$ (2,398,304)



$ (1,198,079)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in















operating activities:















Stock based compensation



44,120





12,285

Fair value of options and warrants issued in exchange for services



270,339





440,664

Fair value of restricted stock and restricted stock units issued in exchange for

services



395,481





-

Gain on accounts payable forgiveness



(402,248)





-

Share-based payment for settlement agreement with shareholders



279,000





-

Gain on derecognition of note payable and accrued interest



(86,667)





-

Accretion of discount on notes payable



-





204,516

Change in fair value of warrant liability



-





(103,527)

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability



-





(79,420)

Amortization and depreciation



15,928





12,598

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts Receivable



(28,462)









Inventory



(35,102)





(14,904)

Prepaid expenses



-





(12,348)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(41,550)





111,472

Net cash used in operating activities



(1,987,465)





(626,743)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchase of Patents



(16,690)





-

Capitalized Software Costs



(30,223)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(46,913)





-



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from exercise of warrants



2,311,438





-

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable



-





281,000

Proceeds from sale of common stock



1,154,211





1,100,250

Stock issuance costs



-





(17,453)

Net cash provided by financing activities



3,465,649





1,363,797



















NET INCREASE IN CASH AND















CASH EQUIVALENTS



1,431,271





737,054

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD



693,001





22,644



















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD

$ 2,124,272



$ 759,698



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION















Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



























ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Non-GAAP)

2018



2017



2018



2017



























Net loss

$ (479,476)



$ (384,983)



$ (2,398,304)



$ (1,198,079)



































Interest expenses (income), net



(1,084)





5,000





(1,367)





217,316

Amortization and

depreciation



5,034





6,267





15,928





12,598

Total EBITDA (Non-

GAAP)



(475,526)





(373,716)





(2,383,743)





(968,165)



































Adjustments:

































































Stock based

compensation



1





12,285





44,120





12,285

Fair value of options and

warrants issued in exchange

for services



44,151





104,694





270,339





440,664

Fair value of restricted stock

and restricted stock units

issued in exchange for

services



160,077





-





395,481





-

Change in fair value of

warrants











(1,783)













(103,527)

Change in fair value of

embedded derivative

liability



























(79,420)

Share-based payment for

settlement agreement with

shareholders



-





-





279,000





-



































Cash payment for settlement

agreement with

shareholders



-





-





500,000





-



































Total Adjusted EBITDA

(Non-GAAP)

$ (271,297)



$ (258,520)



$ (894,803)



$ (698,163)



Investors should read the discussion in the section of this press release entitled Non-GAAP Financial Information.

SOURCE VerifyMe, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.verifyme.com

