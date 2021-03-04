Verilife Opens Galena's First Cannabis Dispensary

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann Inc., one of the nation's largest privately held cannabis companies, announced today the opening of its newest Verilife location on March 6th, in Galena, Illinois. Verilife Galena is the company's sixth retail location in the state and Galena's first-ever cannabis dispensary.

"At Verilife, we are committed to providing high-quality products and service as we open the first cannabis dispensary in the Galena area," said Bill McMenamy, President of Verilife. "Our highly trained team looks forward to helping educate and support the well-being of our customers in selecting from our diverse menu of products to meet their cannabis needs."

The Galena dispensary marks the second Verilife dispensary opening this year following the opening of Verilife's Rosemont location on February 27th. The Company plans to open additional locations in Chicago's River North neighborhood and Schaumburg later this spring.

"With our continued expansion in Illinois and the addition of our newest Verilife location, we are pleased to become an active member of the Galena community," said Brett Novey, CEO of PharmaCann. "Our commitment is to ensure customers have access to the most effective options for improving their lives through cannabis."

Verilife Galena is located at 115 Perry Street in downtown Galena. Existing Verilife dispensaries in Illinois are in Arlington Heights, North Aurora, Ottawa, Romeoville and the Rosemont Entertainment District. Verilife locations are open for adults 21 and older with a valid government-issued ID. Visit www.verilife.com/il for details.

About Verilife

PharmaCann Inc. operates its dispensaries under the name Verilife. Verilife is committed to helping people feel better and live better by dispelling outdated perceptions associated with cannabis and encouraging a new appreciation of its many benefits. For more information, please visit www.verilife.com .

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann Inc. is one of the nation's largest, privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to people in both the medical and adult-use markets. PharmaCann currently operates in six states with 19 active dispensaries and holds licenses to operate up to five cultivation centers and six processing facilities within its geographic footprint. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit www.pharmacann.com .

