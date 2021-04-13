Verilife Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann, one of the nation's largest, privately held cannabis companies, announced today the opening of its newest Verilife medical cannabis dispensary on the Golden Strip in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"As we expand our presence in Pennsylvania, we are pleased to serve as a resource to educate and help patients meet their medical cannabis needs and to become an active member of the Williamsport community," said Bill McMenamy, President of Verilife. "Our highly trained team is committed to promoting the well-being of patients and ensuring they have access to the most effective options for improving their lives through cannabis."

Verilife Williamsport is located at 2300 East 3rd Street, and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m for patients with a Pennsylvania medical card. Williamsport is the fourth Verilife dispensary in Pennsylvania, with other locations in Chester, Philadelphia (Manayunk) and Shamokin. Visit www.verilife.com/pa for details.

About Verilife

PharmaCann Inc. operates its dispensaries under the name Verilife. Verilife is committed to helping people feel better and live better by dispelling outdated perceptions associated with cannabis and encouraging a new appreciation of its many benefits. For more information, please visit www.verilife.com .

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann Inc. is one of the nation's largest, privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to people in both the medical and adult-use markets. The PharmaCann geographic footprint includes Verilife dispensaries and cultivation and processing operations in six states. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit www.pharmacann.com.

