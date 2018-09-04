Verimatrix Modernizes the Content Distribution Model with the Debut of Viewthority at IBC 2018

Content providers and video service operators share a need to streamline and secure the distribution of their video assets. While content providers wish to broaden and accelerate the monetization of assets, they need new tools to ensure content security, enforce distribution windows and downstream playback policies, and obtain usage reporting for analytics purposes. Video service operators, on the other hand, desire easier and faster access to compelling content, combined with a reduction in cost and distribution complexity from the point of origination to the viewers.

Viewthority centralizes the content and security workflows via a common cloud platform with a single point of integration where both parties gain significant distribution efficiencies. This results in reduced workflow processes and unprecedented access to real-time video data and analytics.

"Based on our experience and talking with the leaders in their field, it became obvious that efficiently connecting a centralized content library to a network of global video service operators would address many of the current challenges of distributing content. We decided to use AWS for its global infrastructure and the robust AWS networking and content delivery services, which were critical," said Tom Munro, CEO, Verimatrix. "Using AWS, Viewthority creates a collaborative and transparent environment that opens up new markets, new viewers, and new revenue streams. We are excited to introduce a new way of thinking to the video industry."

Viewthority is an end-to-end connected content distribution platform built upon proven Verimatrix technologies that:

Sets up video workflows quickly and avoids duplicate workflows by using a common cloud platform based on the AWS secure cloud services platform, including a simple, reliable way to ingest live and on-demand video for processing and delivery via AWS Elemental Media Services.

by using a common cloud platform based on the AWS secure cloud services platform, including a simple, reliable way to ingest live and on-demand video for processing and delivery via AWS Elemental Media Services. Centralizes management and control of content licensing terms, distribution windows, playback policies and business rules via a defined rights management interface which has been integrated with the Mediamorph Content Value Management Platform.

of content licensing terms, distribution windows, playback policies and business rules via a defined rights management interface which has been integrated with the Mediamorph Content Value Management Platform. Offers improved distribution efficiency by encrypting content just once with decryption keys and playback policies distributed separately and securely via Verimatrix RightsConnex™ (formerly Federated Rights Management) for final end-device playout.

by encrypting content just once with decryption keys and playback policies distributed separately and securely via Verimatrix RightsConnex™ (formerly Federated Rights Management) for final end-device playout. Provides higher visibility into the process on a level not available before through automated viewership reporting and QoE analytics based on the functionality available from Verspective™ Analytics.

on a level not available before through automated viewership reporting and QoE analytics based on the functionality available from Verspective™ Analytics. Eliminates revenue leaks from premium content and provides anti-piracy protection from a trusted Verimatrix security envelope around the entire platform.

"Mediamorph contributes a significant element to the platform that really fuels the collaboration between content providers and operators. Our integration adds value across the media supply chain to optimize content usage, maximize content revenues and control distribution costs," said Rob Gardos, CEO, Mediamorph.

Ultimately, Viewthority removes the barriers between great content and global consumers through a connected and highly efficient video distribution platform. Viewthority will be demonstrated at IBC 2018, Hall 5, Booth A59. To schedule a demo, visit www.verimatrix.com/ibc2018

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

